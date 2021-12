House of Pies will be opening a new location at 20802 Katy Freeway, Ste. 101, Katy. According to a post on the House of Pies Facebook page, the new location will open in 2022. The eatery specializes in pies and cakes but also serves breakfast all day, sandwiches, burgers and other dishes. The new House of Pies location previously housed Newks Eatery. This will be the sixth House of Pies location in the Houston area with other locations in The Woodlands, Cypress, Kirby, Westheimer and South Houston. www.houseofpies.com.

KATY, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO