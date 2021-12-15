ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte Flair: I Don't Need A Crown To Be The Queen, It's Silly To Me

Charlotte Flair isn't worried about a crown. Charlotte is known as The Queen, but WWE crowned its own queen in the Queen's Crown Tournament with Zelina Vega coming out on top at WWE Crown Jewel by defeating Zelina Vega....

