Playing favorites? Christine Quinn is making claims about how Selling Sunset is edited, explaining that it’s a bit frustrating to see how the reality show portrays her. “I feel like there’s definitely favoritism in the editing room, and that is what it is on the show, but I do the best [I can],” Quinn, 33, said on Daily Pop on Wednesday, December 15. “There’s many times where in the show I say certain things, but they don’t want to have another person respond to me, so sometimes they’ll do an interview clip. I’m just like, ‘Why can’t I ever get a word in sometimes?'”

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO