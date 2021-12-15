Fashion icon Chanel chooses Indian-born Leena Nair as CEO

Stumped by what to get friends and family for the holidays? There’s a Robb Report Ultimate Gift Guide for that, but perusing the shelves of a major luxury retailer can help, too, we suppose. In Harrods and Neiman Marcus, you have two of the finest stores that have long histories of pulling out all the stops for the festive season. Which is more worthy of your big December splurge? Harrods Neiman Marcus FOUNDED BY Henry Charles Harrod in 1849. It was originally a grocery store—which goes a long way in explaining the first floor’s culinary Disneyland. FOUNDED BY Herbert Marcus, his sister Carrie Marcus Neiman and...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 20 HOURS AGO