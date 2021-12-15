ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toronto index subdued ahead of U.S. Fed decision

By Reuters
 4 days ago

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index was subdued at the open on Wednesday, mirroring global stocks, ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy outcome that is likely to signal a quicker end to the central bank's stimulus measures.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (1431 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE) was up 12.79 points, or 0.06%, at 20,661.36.

Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel

ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

