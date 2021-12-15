ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Pepsi Music Lab adds a new score to its music collaboration

By Cristine Struble
FanSided
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the brand might have dropped the mic on a new art form, the Pepsi Music Lab looks to create memorable melodies now and for future generations. Since the popular beverage brand has long celebrated its connection to both music and pop culture, this program looks to impact not only today’s...

southsoundmag.com

Bloodworks Northwest Launches Holiday Musical Collaboration

Bloodworks NW is teaming up with local hip-hop artists from The Residency in support of its latest initiative within the Music’s in Our Blood Campaign — Busking for Blood Donors. With the demand for blood supplies at an all-time low — and climbing — artists will perform holiday music in...
MUSIC
The FADER

Pepsi launches new Music Lab platform to create new opportunities for emerging hip-hop talent

Though many of the traditional obstacles of the music industry have been conquered by the internet and the rise of streaming, it’s still a daunting task for a new artist to be heard and navigate the ever-changing landscape. Launching today, the Pepsi Music Lab program - made up of the Pepsi Music Lab Academy and Virtual Summit - aim to give fresh talent the tools and exposure necessary for their careers to take off.
MUSIC
marketingdive.com

Pepsi breaks cost barrier to NFTs with collection celebrating music history

Pepsi will release its first nonfungible token (NFT) collection, with a focus on lowering the cost barrier to entry for consumers interested in the blockchain-based technology, according to an announcement. Developed with VaynerNFT, the Pepsi Mic Drop collection features 1,893 assets, a number paying homage to the year the soft...
BUSINESS
thisis50.com

Russ: ‘CHOMP 2’ and Collaborating with the Best in the Biz | Apple Music

Ebro Darden connects with Russ to discuss his latest project, ‘CHOMP 2.’ He aims to provide pure rap and classic collaborations with the most elite artists and producers. ‘CHOMP 2’ includes the contributions of Westside Gunn, Snoop Dogg, Big Sean, Wale, Jadakiss, and more. Russ has big plans in store for his Chomp brand, and has raised his artistry to the next level in able to produce the next big thing in rap. Listen to Russ on Apple Music: https://apple.co/RussYT.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Arts#The Pepsi Music Lab#Vp Of Marketing
kzmu.org

Music Adds: December 10, 2021

****Band/Album/Label/Genre**** Portraits of Sawyer/Whatever You May Say/Self-Released/Indie Rock Grade 2/Graveyard Island: Acoustic Sessions/Hellcat-Pirates Press/Punk Mauvey /The Florist/604/Hip Hop-Electronic Dozens of Cousin/Going Places/Ouids Records/Indie Folk Daisy Abrams/Everywhere I'm Not/Self-Released/Indie Pop Nell & The Flaming Lips/Where The Viaduct Looms/Bella Union-PIAS/Indie Rock Richard Dawson & Circle/Henki/Domino/Folk Metal AKSAK MABOUL/Redrawn Figures/Crammed Discs/Electronic -World Lost Walks/Blood Lantern/Self Released/Rock Common Saints/Starchild/Starsonics/R&B-Soul Makaya McCraven/Deciphering The Message/Blue Note/Jazz Johnathan Blake/Homeward Bound/Blue Note/Jazz Rush Davis and Kingdom/Transmission/Young Art Records/Electronic.
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

'GTA Online' Adds New Music From Dr. Dre, JAY-Z, Snoop Dogg and More

Following the announcement of a new Grand Theft Auto: Online expansion, dubbed “The Contract,” last week, Rockstar Games has unveiled additional content headed to the title, including an all-new radio station called MOTOMAMI Los Santos featuring music from leading artists. The station will be hosted by ROSALÍA alongside...
MUSIC
TheSixthAxis

GTA Online DLC will add new music and stations

There’s new music coming to GTA Online, Rockstar Games has confirmed. An original radio station, MOTOMAMI Los Santos, is being added to the rotation and will be hosted by ROSALÍA and Arca, bringing a wealth of fresh tunes to the power-selling open world game. An original radio station,...
VIDEO GAMES
wrir.org

050: New Asian Music IV

Yes, it’s my 50th show today on WRIR (can’t call Banji Kaicho a new show anymore, can I?) And yes, as a grand tradition here, we have the forth episode known as 新しいアジアの音楽 = New Asian Music on cue (30 different experimental and techno music units, with their latest releases as fresh as it can be.) And yes, it will be dark, dramatic and electrified. Are we done with the questions and ready for the sounds? Bring your best headphones only.
THEATER & DANCE
themusicuniverse.com

SiriusXM adds Apple Music to Platinum VIP plan

SiriusXM’s Platinum VIP subscription tier now offers subscribers 12 months free of Apple Music. SiriusXM has announced a new benefit to deliver even more value to listeners with a special offer for Apple Music. New and existing subscribers to SiriusXM’s Platinum VIP plan can activate 12 months of Apple Music for free with their SiriusXM subscription. Apple Music provides consumers access to a catalog of over 90 million songs and 30,000 playlists ad-free, online or off. With Apple Music, Platinum VIP subscribers can also access spatial audio to hear sound all around, time-synced lyrics, music videos, and exclusive artist-hosted shows on the Apple Music 1, Apple Music Country and Apple Music Hits global livestreams across their favorite devices.
MUSIC
bmi.com

21 Dance Music Collaborations of 2021 You Should Know

While we’ve had to physically distance ourselves from one another over the past two years, some artists have still managed to come together and collaborate on amazing music. As the saying goes, “Absence makes the heart grow fonder,” and in this case “distance” had the same effect. We couldn’t be happier these artists decided to team up to create some of the year’s most memorable music. To highlight some great collaborations in the last year, we’ve compiled a list of 21 fab collabs and remixes of 2021. Enjoy!
THEATER & DANCE
Time Out Global

Sydney just scored a huge new electro music venue right by the harbour waters in Balmain

Sydney was once the cruise capital of Australia, but since international passenger vessels have been banned from the harbour, much of the infrastructure built to support inbound cruisers has been collecting dust. One such location is Terminal 4 at the White Bay Cruise Terminal in Balmain, but a new venture is aiming to breathe new life into the space by making it a pop-up electro music hub just in time for summer.
MUSIC
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

DaBaby Performs At Rolling Loud, Gets Trash Thrown At Him By Fans Expecting Future

San Bernardino, CA – DaBaby received a less than warm welcome when he stepped on stage during the final day of Rolling Loud California. On Sunday (December 12), the controversial rapper hit the Ciroc stage as a surprise performer and immediately upset fans who were instead expecting Future based on the festival’s schedule. Baby, who was originally scheduled to perform on the Power 106 stage, had reportedly been swapped with Future, but it seems the Rolling Loud organizers didn’t let the audience know about the switch until it was too late.
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Ex-Ruthless Records Rapper Exposes Eazy-E Lawsuit They Kept Out Of 'Straight Outta Compton'

The N.W.A biopic Straight Outta Compton arrived in 2015 and painted a Hollywood portrait of the pioneering West Coast gangsta rap group. Considering director F. Gary Gray only had so much time to tell the story, plenty of details were left out. For starters, J.J. Fad wasn’t even mentioned despite their undeniable impact on the success of Ruthless Records and Dr. Dre’s assault on former Pump It Up! host Dee Barnes was conveniently omitted, too.
CELEBRITIES
Praise 104.1

Kanye West Is The Number 1 Gospel Artist Of 2021… Twitter is Shocked

Many people were shocked to find that Kanye West has been named the number 1 Gospel Artist by Billboard for the third year in the row. This crated much controversy as some disagree the the music Kanye West makes doesn’t or shouldn’t fall into the gospel category. Some strongly believe that there are too many […]
MUSIC
Variety

Delayed Impact: Super Producer Hit-Boy Is Finally Receiving Grammy Recognition

With a production discography boasting modern hip-hop classics including Kanye West and Jay-Z’s “Ni**as in Paris,” Travis Scott’s “Sicko Mode” and Beyoncé’s “Sorry,” it’s somewhat surprising to learn that Hit-Boy (real name: Chauncey Alexander Hollis Jr.) is a first-time nominee for producer of the year, non-classical. For the 2022 Grammy Awards, the Californian hitmaker was finally recognized for his beat-making on Nas’ “King’s Disease II” and contributions to the “Judas and the Black Messiah” soundtrack, which includes one of his own songs, “Broad Day.” What would it mean to win producer of the year? It would definitely be a dream come true....
MUSIC
