Pepsi Music Lab adds a new score to its music collaboration

SiriusXM’s Platinum VIP subscription tier now offers subscribers 12 months free of Apple Music. SiriusXM has announced a new benefit to deliver even more value to listeners with a special offer for Apple Music. New and existing subscribers to SiriusXM’s Platinum VIP plan can activate 12 months of Apple Music for free with their SiriusXM subscription. Apple Music provides consumers access to a catalog of over 90 million songs and 30,000 playlists ad-free, online or off. With Apple Music, Platinum VIP subscribers can also access spatial audio to hear sound all around, time-synced lyrics, music videos, and exclusive artist-hosted shows on the Apple Music 1, Apple Music Country and Apple Music Hits global livestreams across their favorite devices.
