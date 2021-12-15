ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Mousasi-Vanderford title fight set for Feb. 25 Bellator event

By Nick Baldwin
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBellator middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi will defend his title against Austin Vanderford at a Feb. 25 event in Dublin, sources told MMA Junkie's Nolan King, Farah Hannoun, and...

