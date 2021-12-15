ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Taylor Hall Not Using COVID-19 As Excuse For Bruins’ Loss To Golden Knights

By Lauren Campbell
NESN
NESN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Bruins have had better Tuesdays, but they didn’t let the happenings of a bad day be an excuse for their 4-1 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights at TD Garden. Boston was without Craig Smith and Brad Marchand, who both entered the NHL’s COVID protocol after nine players from the...

nesn.com

Comments / 0

Related
whdh.com

NHL announces postponement of another upcoming Bruins game

BOSTON (WHDH) - The National Hockey League on Friday announced the postponement of next Thursday’s game at TD Garden between the Boston Bruins and Colorado Avalanche. Tickets for the game will remain valid for the rescheduled date, which has yet to be determined, according to the NHL. Earlier in...
NHL
The Game Haus

Rangers Lose to the Golden Knights in OT

The New York Rangers and the Vegas Golden Knights were looking to continue their winning streaks. Tonight, the Golden Knights made a statement. Here is a recap of what happened. First Period Domination. The Golden Knights dominated in the first period, out-shooting the Rangers 12-9. It was as if the...
NHL
CBS Boston

Bruins Up To 9 Players In COVID Protocols After Taylor Hall And Curtis Lazar Added

BOSTON (CBS) — On the same day it was announced that the Boston Bruins will not be playing any games until after December 26 due to concerns about the coronavirus, two more Bruins players have been placed in COVID protocols. The team announced Saturday that they have placed forwards Taylor Hall and Curtis Lazar on the list. There are now nine Bruins in total in COVID-19 protocols. Here is the list of players, along with the date they were each placed in COVID-19 protocols: Dec. 14 – Brad Marchand, Craig Smith Dec. 15 – Patrice Bergeron Dec. 16 – Jeremy Swayman, Trent Frederic, Anton Blidh, Oskar Steen Dec. 18 – Taylor Hall, Curtis Lazar On Friday, two postponements for the Bruins were announced: the team’s Saturday game in Montreal against the Canadiens and the home game against the Avalanche on Thursday, December 23. After Saturday’s announcements, Sunday’s game against the Ottawa Senators and Tuesday’s game against Carolina now need to be rescheduled.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Marchand
Person
Jeremy Swayman
Person
Taylor Hall
nbcboston.com

NHL Postpones 2 Bruins Games, 1 in Boston, Amid B's COVID-19 Outbreak

The NHL has postponed Saturday's Bruins-Canadiens game in Montreal and Thursday's Bruins-Colorado Avalanche game in Boston amid a COVID-19 outbreak. Make-up dates for the games have yet to be established. The Bruins and the NHL haven't announced whether the B's will play Sunday in Ottawa. Thursday's postponed game is the...
NHL
vegashockeynow.com

Golden Knights Postgame: Howden Torches Former Team, COVID Schedule Update

The Vegas Golden Knights (19-11) managed to pull out a win Friday night against the New York Rangers (19-7-4). After one hectic overtime, Jonathan Marchessault scored the shootout winner for the Golden Knights. Laurent Brossoit had one heck of a game, especially in the shootout and in overtime. He turned aside every Ranger in the shootout en route to his sixth win this season.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Basketball#Covid
NESN

Bruins Among Teams NHL Shuts Down Until After Christmas Due To COVID-19

The Boston Bruins will get some time off ahead of Christmas. The NHL is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak among several teams, including the Bruins, which forced it to postpone several games. Boston had its Saturday and Thursday games impacted and were set to practice Saturday morning at Warrior Ice...
NHL
AllLakers

Lakers Isaiah Thomas Shows Why He Belongs in His Debut

Through true grit and perseverance, Isaiah Thomas played in his first game this season and showed flashes of his season in Boston, where he averaged 29 points and six assists. In 21 minutes, he scored a team-high 19 points with two triples and was able to do what he did best in his prime, get to the charity stripe. Before the serious hip injury he suffered, he averaged about 8.5 freebies in the 2016-17 campaign that made him an MVP candidate.
NBA
NESN

Everyone Made Same Joke After Colts Ended Patriots’ Win Streak

Two lengthy streaks came to an end Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Patriots suffered their first loss since Oct. 17 at the hands of the Colts, who halted New England’s win streak at seven games. Bill Belichick’s team also was riding an eight-game head-to-head win streak against Indianapolis into the Week 15 primetime contest.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Calgary Flames
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
NESN

TD Garden Absolutely Erupts After Jayson Tatum Crazy Slam Vs. Warriors

BOSTON — The TD Garden crowd certainly loves Jayson Tatum. After a slow start by the Boston Celtics in the first half against the Golden State Warriors on Friday night, they came alive to begin the third quarter and the Garden almost burst after Tatum threw down a monster dunk after Marcus Smart won a jump ball over center Kevon Looney.
NBA
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Jets’ trick play vs. Dolphins

At 3-10, the New York Jets don’t have anything to lose at this point in the season. So why not pull some tricks out and see what happens?. That seems to have been their mentality on Sunday when, facing 3rd and 15, the Jets drew up a hook-and-ladder-esque play that caught everyone off guard, including the Miami Dolphins. After Jamison Crowder catches the ball for a gain that would be short of the first down, he tosses it back to Braxton Berrios, who was waiting to receive the ball and then scamper forward for a huge gain to keep the drive alive.
NFL
markerzone.com

STARS' TANNER KERO STRETCHERED OFF THE ICE AFTER A HIT FROM BLACKHAWKS BRETT CONNOLLY (W/VIDEO)

Another night in the NHL and another guy stretchered off the ice. We seem to be seeing this more than usual in 2020-21. In Saturday's game between the Dallas Stars and Chicago Blackhawks, Brett Connolly just steamrolled Tanner Kero. Kero was out before he hit the ice, and the fall wasn't pleasant either. The announcers referenced Jacob Trouba's recent hit on the Blackhawks Jujhar Kaira. Khaira was carried out of the arena on a stretcher. The main difference between that one and Connolly's hit is Trouba's was clean. Connolly's was most definitely interference as Kero never touched the puck. Hopefully, he will be ok. Connolly was a given a five minute major for interference, and a game misconduct.
NHL
NBC4 Columbus

Blaming omicron variant, NHL resumes daily COVID-19 testing

The NHL reintroduced stricter COVID-19 protocols Saturday that include daily testing and other steps in a bid to limit a growing outbreak among players and team personnel. The enhanced protocols will be put into effect immediately and last through Jan. 1 with an evaluation of their impact no later than Jan. 7. The move follows discussions […]
NHL
NESN

Ex-Bruin Brett Connolly Suspended Four Games After Scary Hit On Tanner Kero

Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly on Sunday was suspended by the NHL for a brutal hit on Dallas Stars forward Tanner Kero. Connolly, who spent parts of two seasons with the Boston Bruins (2014-2016) will miss four games for the incident, which occurred early in the first period of Saturday’s game. Kero was taken off the ice on a stretcher following the hit, for which Connolly was tabbed with a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

4 Wild Players Who Probably Won’t Return Next Season

The 2021-22 NHL season has been going better than anyone could’ve ever expected for the Minnesota Wild. While the race in the Central Division is tight, the Wild are currently leading the division with a 19-8-2 record, good for 40 points. However, even though the Wild are exceeding expectations and the team is playing well, it doesn’t mean that every player will return next season. Whether it’s at the trade deadline or in the offseason, players will be moved or let go of as Minnesota will need to pay some of its pending free agents. Here’s a look at three Wild players who probably won’t return for the 2022-23 NHL season.
NHL
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
22K+
Followers
30K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy