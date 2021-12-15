ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US stocks trade flat ahead of key policy decision from the Fed

By Matthew Fox
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 4 days ago

Jerome Powell.

Pool/ Getty Images

  • US stocks saw little movement Wednesday morning ahead of a key policy decision from the Fed.
  • Investors expect Chairman Jerome Powell to take a hawkish stance to tame rising inflation.
  • Aside from speeding up its tapering program, Powell could indicate the path for interest rate hikes into 2022.

US stocks were virtually flat in Wednesday morning trades as investors await the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's highly anticipated December meeting this afternoon.

Powell is expected to take a hawkish tilt to better combat rising inflation, which hit 40-year records last week. The surge in inflation comes as America's employment situation continues to improve following the pandemic, giving the Fed more flexibility to shift its focus towards taming rising prices.

Potential changes to the Fed's policy could include a quicker taper of its monthly bond purchasing program, as well as more concrete outlook as to how many interest rate hikes investors can expect in 2022 and beyond.

The US Fed isn't the only central bank feeling the heat from rising inflation. The UK saw inflation hit its highest level in a decade , putting pressure on the Bank of England to raise interest rates.

Here's where US indexes stood shortly after the 9:30 a.m. ET open on Wednesday:

Retail sales data showed a drop-off in November after a strong October. US Retail sales rose 0.3% in November, well below economist estimates for a rise of 0.8%. Rising inflation and an early holiday shopping season due to concerns about supply chain backlogs and shipping delays likely contributed to the weaker than expected data point.

A glitch in the highly referenced crypto price websites CoinMarketCap and Coinbase briefly listed insane price increases for bitcoin , ether and other cryptocurrencies late Tuesday. Bitcoin's price was incorrectly displayed at more than $799 billion on CoinMarketCap, and $887 billion on Coinbase.

A new trading app called Iconik is aiming to give retail investors a louder voice when it comes to shareholder voting proposals. The app pools together retail shares in companies to collectively vote on company issues.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil dropped as much as 0.71% to $70.23 per barrel. Brent crude , oil's international benchmark, fell as much as 0.58% to $73.27 per barrel.

Gold fell as much as 0.11% to $1,770.40 per ounce.

Seeking Alpha

The China Story: Slowdown, Not Inflation

We have factored a slowing growth outlook into our Chinese assumptions for many years now. Everyone seems to be talking about an inflation pickup, but the greater influence, in our opinion, on investor sentiment with respect to China right now is a growth slowdown. China’s purchasing managers’ index (PMI)—which shows...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) inched 0.61% higher to $932.57 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.07% to 15,169.68 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.48% to 35,365.44. Tesla Inc. closed $310.92 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
STOCKS
Financial Times

Fed official says first interest rate rise could come as soon as March

The Federal Reserve could raise interest rates as early as March in the face of “alarmingly high inflation”, according to a senior US central bank official. Christopher Waller, a Fed governor, on Friday endorsed the central bank’s decision this week to accelerate how quickly it scales back its asset purchase programme so that the stimulus ends altogether several months earlier than initially outlined in November.
BUSINESS
dtnpf.com

What Higher Interest Rates Will Mean for Farmers

Everybody's worried about inflation, but few have been hit by it as hard as farmers. Unfortunately for them, while the government has a cure, of sorts, for the inflation troubling "everybody," that cure may not help farmers as much. Consumer prices leaped 6.8% in November from a year ago. Prices...
BUSINESS
AFP

Fed official sees first US rate hike in spring 2022

With inflation expected to remain high for some time, the US central bank is likely to raise interest rates soon after it ends its bond-buying program in March, a Federal Reserve board member said Friday. The Fed earlier this week announced it will accelerate the end to its stimulus program after inflation last month saw its biggest jump in nearly four decades, with price increases on a wide array of goods hitting US consumers and businesses. Fed Governor Christopher Waller said the decision announced Wednesday gives policymakers the ability to respond quickly with an increase in the benchmark lending rate, which he expects "will be warranted shortly after our asset purchases end" in the spring. Asked to be more precise about the timing, Waller said, "We'd like to put March on the table as a possible date to start lifting (interest rates) if we need to."
BUSINESS
