Presidential Election

Biden on passing agenda by year's end: 'I hope so'

By Brett Samuels
The Hill
 4 days ago
President Biden on Wednesday said some progress has been made toward passing his Build Back Better agenda in the Senate, but acknowledged it was possible it would not reach his desk before the end of the year.

"I hope so. It's going to be close," Biden told reporters before departing for Kentucky when asked if his signature legislative item would pass by the end of the year.

The Build Back Better act, a roughly $2 trillion bill with funding for climate-friendly programs, child care and family care programs, education initiatives and investments in the middle class, has already passed the House.

But its fate in the Senate remains unclear as Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) in particular has expressed reservations about moving forward too quickly with the bill, citing concerns about inflation.

White House officials have asserted repeatedly that the legislation would not add to inflation, arguing it would reduce those concerns by cutting costs for families.

Biden and Manchin have spoken twice this week in search of a path forward for the bill. Both sides have called the talks productive, but it does not appear there has been a breakthrough thus far.

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) has said for weeks that he wants to vote on Biden’s signature Build Back Better Act before Christmas, but on Tuesday he declined to guarantee a vote next week.

“The bottom line is right now there are good discussions going on. As I said, we’re moving forward with progress. The president’s been speaking with Sen. Manchin, and I look forward to hearing about further progress,” Schumer said Tuesday when asked if he would guarantee a vote before Christmas.

BGR.com

People need to stop losing their minds over Joe Manchin and Biden’s stimulus check bill

Don't Miss: 10 Amazon deals you need to see on Sunday: 99¢ Echo Dot, 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, more Congressional Democrats have spent this final Sunday before Christmas in a state of collective freakout, over West Virginia Democratic Senator Joe Manchin finally and unequivocally tanking President Biden’s Build Back Better spending plan. And that’s a shame — the response from Democrats, that is. Here’s what’s going on, to catch everyone up to speed. The rest of Biden’s agenda is now essentially at the mercy of whatever happens in the midterm election year of 2022. That’s because the Senate has now adjourned for...
SFGate

Joe Manchin Just Tore Out the Heart of Biden’s Agenda

Sen. Joe Manchin delivered a potentially fatal blow to President Joe Biden’s legislative agenda. The conservative Democrat from West Virginia said he can no longer support the Build Back Better social spending plan, nor would he be in favor of changing filibuster rules to pass voting rights legislation. “I...
Deadline

Joe Manchin Says He’s A No Vote On Build Back Better Act, Sidelining A Cornerstone Of Joe Biden’s Agenda

UPDATED, with White House comment: Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) has given Joe Biden’s administration a lump of coal for the holidays, saying in an interview that he will be a “no” vote on the Build Back Better Act, the cornerstone of the White House’s social and climate agenda. Manchin’s vote is critical to the chances of the legislation passing, given the 50-50 split in the Senate and the likelihood that Democrats will get no Republicans to back the bill. “If I can’t go home an explain it, to the people in West Virginia, I cannot vote for it,” Manchin said in an...
New York Post

Biden accidentally calls VP ‘President’ Kamala Harris

President Biden mistakenly promoted his vice president in a Friday speech, touting “President” Kamala Harris — before claiming that humans would be able to travel commercially at 15 times the speed of a bullet in 20 years. “All kidding aside, of course President Harris is a proud...
Virginia Mercury

Biden’s big social spending bill caught in snags in the Senate

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s giant social and climate spending bill on Thursday night appeared stalled in the U.S. Senate for some time to come, a deep frustration for congressional Democrats who aimed to pass the ambitious package by the Christmas recess. At risk also is a temporary expansion of the child tax credit, the […] The post Biden’s big social spending bill caught in snags in the Senate appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Axios

Democrats eye last-ditch effort to pass pathways to citizenship

Democrats are eyeing a way to overrule the Senate parliamentarian and provide pathways to citizenship for millions of undocumented immigrants — but it will depend on the caucus, including Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.), sticking together. Why it matters: Providing protections for undocumented immigrants has been a central focus for...
WOKV

Power of one: Manchin is singularly halting Biden's agenda

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Sen. Joe Manchin settled in at President Joe Biden's family home in Delaware on a Sunday morning in the fall as the Democrats worked furiously to gain his support on their far-reaching domestic package. The two-hour-long session was the kind of special treatment being...
NPR

Congress Got The Fundamentals Done, But Biden's Agenda Continues To Languish

President Biden acknowledged Thursday that the centerpiece of his agenda, a nearly-two trillion dollar social programs package known as the Build Back Better Act, won't pass the Senate before Christmas as Democrats had hoped. West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin is a key holdout. But Congress was able to fund the government and raise the debt ceiling, despite doubts that they could reach consensus.
Reuters

U.S. Senate to miss year-end deadline on $1.75 trillion Biden bill

WASHINGTON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate steered toward an end-of-year recess on Friday as Democrats were unable to pass President Joe Biden's $1.75 trillion domestic investment program and major election reforms by a self-imposed Christmas deadline. The deadlock over these two high-profile bills put in jeopardy the continuation...
MySanAntonio

Manchin's hard line has Democrats scrapping to save Biden agenda

President Joe Biden's economic agenda will face a Hunger Games-like competition in January if Sen. Joe Manchin sticks by his demands and forces Democrats to choose between dramatically shrinking the bill's benefits or jettisoning most of them. Democratic leaders on Thursday abandoned plans to pass the roughly $2 trillion social...
