Biden on passing agenda by year's end: 'I hope so'

President Biden on Wednesday said some progress has been made toward passing his Build Back Better agenda in the Senate, but acknowledged it was possible it would not reach his desk before the end of the year.

"I hope so. It's going to be close," Biden told reporters before departing for Kentucky when asked if his signature legislative item would pass by the end of the year.

The Build Back Better act, a roughly $2 trillion bill with funding for climate-friendly programs, child care and family care programs, education initiatives and investments in the middle class, has already passed the House.

But its fate in the Senate remains unclear as Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) in particular has expressed reservations about moving forward too quickly with the bill, citing concerns about inflation.

White House officials have asserted repeatedly that the legislation would not add to inflation, arguing it would reduce those concerns by cutting costs for families.

Biden and Manchin have spoken twice this week in search of a path forward for the bill. Both sides have called the talks productive, but it does not appear there has been a breakthrough thus far.

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) has said for weeks that he wants to vote on Biden’s signature Build Back Better Act before Christmas, but on Tuesday he declined to guarantee a vote next week.

“The bottom line is right now there are good discussions going on. As I said, we’re moving forward with progress. The president’s been speaking with Sen. Manchin, and I look forward to hearing about further progress,” Schumer said Tuesday when asked if he would guarantee a vote before Christmas.