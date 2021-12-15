ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Getting Help from a Home Care Agency

By Seniors Guide Staff
Seniors Guide
Seniors Guide
 4 days ago

by Catherine Siskos, Kiplinger’s Personal Finance

Being a caregiver is a difficult job. If a caregiver you know can use some relief with help from a home care agency (nonmedical) here are steps you’ll want to take.

Start early.

The pandemic and a shifting job market have made it harder to find aides and get help from a home care agency. Plus, “the first person you hire may not be the best fit, and the first schedule you create may not be what you need long term,” says Christina Irving, client services director at the Family Caregiver Alliance.

Ask questions.

The home care agency is responsible for conducting background checks on the aides. Ask what it checks. You need to be able to trust this person around your home. Because caregiving is physically demanding work that can sometimes injure the caregiver, make sure the agency is licensed, bonded, and insured. You should also check with your own insurer if you need to make changes to your home or auto coverage. For example, most aides have their own cars to drive your loved one around, but if an aide will be using your vehicle, you will need to add them to your policy.

Related: Important questions to ask when interviewing a home care provider

Sell the idea.

The person needing the care may claim they don’t need an aide. Tell them it’s to help the caregiver; or you could have a doctor, care manager, or some other authoritative figure say that an aide is necessary, suggests Connie McKenzie, president of the Aging Life Care Association.

Emphasize that the help doesn’t have to be permanent, or else call the aide a housekeeper, adds Irving. That way, “it’s not about the individual not being independent but to help the household.”

Find the right person.

In finding appropriate help from a home care agency, consider aide characteristics, like gender, that might make an outsider more acceptable to the person needing care. Look for someone who shares some of the same hobbies. Irving had a client whose mom liked playing a particular card game, so they found an aide who knew the game and could play it with the mother.

Be on hand the first few sessions.

“You want to observe them and make sure they are taught any specific care needs that are unique to the individual being cared for,” Irving says. After that initial training, the family member can come in and out.

Don’t be present for an entire shift, she says, because “the person needing care may continue to rely on the caregiver and not turn to the home provider for help.”

Related: Not sure of your next step in caring for a loved one – or yourself? Take the Seniors Guide Care Assessment .

Catherine Siskos is managing editor at Kiplinger’s Retirement Report. For more on this and similar money topics, visit Kiplinger.com .

© 2021 The Kiplinger Washington Editors, Inc. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

The post Getting Help from a Home Care Agency appeared first on Seniors Guide .

Comments / 1

Related
NBC Connecticut

Home Care Agencies, Lawmakers Call On State to Release Medicaid Increase

Agencies who care for some of Connecticut's most vulnerable citizens are still waiting for the state to increase its Medicaid reimbursement rate. “The relationship that you grow with the client. It’s just not factory work. This is not piece work,” said Patty Newton Foster of Newton Foster Home Care Agency.
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Care Agency
Killeen Daily Herald

In-home care franchise Right at Home expands to Killeen to help locals

Right at Home’s established in-home care franchise expanded its services to the Killeen-Fort Hood area to help local seniors and adults with disabilities who wish to continue living independently. By offering impactful care services, the business aims to provide peace of mind to families in the area needing care and support.
KILLEEN, TX
knsiradio.com

MN Launching Plan to Help Nursing Homes Get Workers

(KNSI) – Minnesota has a new plan to get at least 1,000 new nurses into long-term care facilities by the end of January. Governor Tim Walz announced the initiative to recruit and pay to train nursing assistants. Minnesota is planning to use $3.5 million in federal American Rescue Plan funding to pay for tuition, fees, books, technology needs, and test fees so that the training can be done at no cost to students.
MINNESOTA STATE
ccxmedia.org

New Hope Nursing Home Receives Help From MN National Guard

A New Hope nursing home is getting help from the Minnesota National Guard to address staffing shortages caused by the pandemic’s toll. About 30 Minnesota National Guard members started working at North Ridge Health and Rehab on Monday. Governor Tim Walz recently activated the Guard to help deal with severe staffing shortages at long-term care facilities.
NEW HOPE, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
BBC

Covid: Extra measures to help Jersey care home staffing

Emergency powers have been reintroduced in Jersey to deal with coronavirus which has caused staff shortages at care homes, the government has said. The powers mean the Jersey Care Commission can allow staff to perform tasks usually carried out by more experienced or qualified employees. But they can only be...
HEALTH SERVICES
FingerLakes1.com

Which states are expanding food stamp SNAP benefits for December?

Thirty states have decided on expanding their SNAP benefits for residents following the start of the pandemic. In March the Biden administration expanded monthly benefits federally. While the federal government funds SNAP benefits, how they’re given is up to the states themselves. Here are the states choosing to expand benefits...
POLITICS
Seniors Guide

Seniors Guide

Richmond, VA
62
Followers
196
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Seniors Guide educates and empowers seniors and their families to make their best choices. Readers can browse residential and home care options, services for downsizing and aging in place, expert resources, informative and entertaining articles and more. Our print magazines and online guide encompass Virginia, North Carolina, and parts of the Midwest, with more on the way.

 http://www.seniorsguide.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy