21-year-old Nineveh man in custody for shooting at Elizabethtown mobile home park
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ind. — A 21-year-old man is in custody in connection to a shooting in Elizabethtown.
Bartholomew County sheriff's deputies investigated a reported shooting Monday night at the Sunny Brook Mobile Home Park on E. Legal Tender Road.
They found a 52-year-old man that had been shot three times. The man was flown to an Indianapolis hospital. His condition is unknown.
Witnesses identified Ethan Sherfield of Nineveh as the shooter.
Police took him into custody on preliminary charges of battery resulting in serious bodily injury and intimidation with a deadly weapon.
The investigation into the shooting is still ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office.
