ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethtown, IN

21-year-old Nineveh man in custody for shooting at Elizabethtown mobile home park

By Izzy Karpinski
FOX59
FOX59
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20KSyf_0dNTh9NT00

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ind. — A 21-year-old man is in custody in connection to a shooting in Elizabethtown.

Bartholomew County sheriff’s deputies investigated a reported shooting Monday night at the Sunny Brook Mobile Home Park on E. Legal Tender Road.

Lasting impacts: For survivors of gunshot injuries, recovery can be a lifelong pursuit

They found a 52-year-old man that had been shot three times. The man was flown to an Indianapolis hospital. His condition is unknown.

Witnesses identified Ethan Sherfield of Nineveh as the shooter.

Police took him into custody on preliminary charges of battery resulting in serious bodily injury and intimidation with a deadly weapon.

The investigation into the shooting is still ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX59

Three men shot downtown, IMPD investigating

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after three men were shot downtown Indianapolis Sunday morning. Shortly after 12:30 a.m., IMPD officers responded to reports of an individual shot at Icon Lounge along E Market Street. At the scene, officers found three men with gunshot wounds.  Each victim was quickly transported to Eskenazi […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Silver Alert declared for missing Greenfield woman

GREENFIELD, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been declared for Rosalee Thompson, a 68-year-old white female from Greenfield. Thompson is described to be 5 feet 3 inches tall, 200 pounds, gray hair with brown eyes and was last seen on Saturday, December 18 at 2:45 p.m. wearing a yellow shirt and khaki pants. She is […]
GREENFIELD, IN
FOX59

Indy man injured in police shooting now linked to 2 murders

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man accused of murdering 29-year-old Justin White in January during a gas station armed robbery is now facing a second murder charge. Tavon Macklin, 22, has been charged with murder for his alleged involvement in the shooting death of Eugenio Roman. Macklin is currently incarcerated in the Marion County Jail after […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Suspected driver from hit-and-run that killed 11-year-old arrested

UPDATE: IMPD has said the suspect has been arrested. INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is now attempting to locate the suspected driver from hit-and-run accident that killed 11-year-old Kyson Beatty. The hit-and-run happened near the intersection of Wicker Road and South Tibbs Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, December 11. Kyson Beatty was riding a small motorcycle when […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
City
Elizabethtown, IN
City
Nineveh, IN
County
Bartholomew County, IN
Bartholomew County, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
FOX59

Man arrested after father shot to death on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has made an arrest in a homicide on the northeast side. Police arrested 28-year-old Michael Wilson Jr. for his involvement in the shooting death of his father Michael Wilson, 49. Police say the elder Wilson was shot and killed the evening of Tuesday, Dec. 14, in the 4200 […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Mobile Home#Home Park#Nexstar Media Inc#Fox 59
FOX59

Indiana State Police confirms 1 dead in plane crash in Monroe County

UPDATE: (12/18/21): The FAA released the following statement to FOX59: A single-engine Piper PA-32 crashed south of Bloomington, Ind., around 8:10 p.m. local time Friday. The pilot was the only person on board. The plane was flying from Indianapolis Metro Airport to Monroe County Airport in Bloomington. The FAA and NTSB will investigate. The NTSB will be […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Silver Alert canceled for Morgan County 18-year-old woman

UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled. MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued as the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office investigates the disappearance of 18-year-old Brooke Ruys. The teen was last seen Wednesday, December 8 in Martinsville, Indiana. She was wearing a jean jacket, white t-shirt and blue jeans. The sheriff’s office […]
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX59

Experts: Potter missed chance to explain Taser-gun mix-up

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The former Minnesota police officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright alternated between tears, statements of remorse and clipped, matter-of-fact answers as she testified at her trial on manslaughter charges in the death of the Black motorist. But Kim Potter’s testimony on Friday was notably scant on a key element of her defense – that she made a […]
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX59

Wheelchair accessible vehicle stolen from Indianapolis family

INDIANAPOLIS – An Indianapolis family is asking for your help after someone stole their wheelchair accessible vehicle. Gabriel is 13-years-old and battles a disorder that affects his joints and muscles. His family tells us, while he was in the hospital, someone stole their wheelchair accessible vehicle. Gabriel and his family depended on that vehicle to […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Japan police search house of man linked to deadly Osaka fire

OSAKA, Japan (AP) — Japanese police on Saturday searched the house of one of the patients at a mental clinic where a fire gutted an entire floor in an eight-story building, killing 24 people trapped inside. An Osaka police investigator told The Associated Press that the man is a possible suspect. A small fire broke […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX59

Tornadoes’ toll: Family members mourn those they lost

Annistyn Rackley was an outgoing and energetic 9-year-old who didn’t let a rare liver condition prevent her from the activities she loved: swimming, dancing and cheerleading, her great-aunt Sandra Hooker said. The girl delighted in donning outfits and makeup for cheer competitions and would frequently do cartwheels and the splits in front of family members. […]
ENVIRONMENT
FOX59

Indianapolis teen brings hope to community impacted by gun violence

INDIANAPOLIS — A 13-year-old in Indianapolis is on a mission this holiday season. After seeing first-hand the impact of gun violence in our community, Reese Hamilton wants to give people hope. “I want to bring back some positivity from all the negativity,” Hamilton said. “I’ve seen murders and murders after murders on the news, so […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

FOX59

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy