Utah lands commitment from two-way standout Justius Lowe

By Brandon Huffman
247Sports
247Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLake Oswego (Ore.) athlete Justius Lowe is headed to the Pac-12. Lowe announced his commitment late Tuesday night and it's a big pickup for the Utes. He held offers from half the Pac-12, with offers from Arizona State, Arizona, Colorado, Oregon and Oregon State in addition to Utah. Lowe...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

