Utah lands commitment from two-way standout Justius Lowe
By Brandon Huffman
247Sports
5 days ago
Lake Oswego (Ore.) athlete Justius Lowe is headed to the Pac-12. Lowe announced his commitment late Tuesday night and it's a big pickup for the Utes. He held offers from half the Pac-12, with offers from Arizona State, Arizona, Colorado, Oregon and Oregon State in addition to Utah. Lowe...
Alabama finished the early signing period with the No. 2 overall 2022 recruiting class and landed a former five-star recruit, LSU transfer cornerback Eli Ricks. During the early signing period, a few high-profile recruits who had not publicly announced their intentions did so, including two Alabama target five-star players: tight end Jaleel Skinner and cornerback Domani Jackson.
Max Johnson led LSU to an upset win over Texas A&M a few weeks ago, but the Aggies won’t have to play against him next season. Instead, Johnson will be playing for them. Johnson entered the transfer portal last week. He announced on Friday that he is headed to Texas A&M.
In the moment, it didn’t make sense to anybody. On the afternoon of November 28, barely twelve hours after he’d disavowed any notion that he’d be taking the vacant LSU head coaching job, Lincoln Riley up and left the program he'd inherited from a living legend just five years earlier.
A Nebraska defensive back has decided to explore his options outside of Lincoln after just one season with the program. The Omaha World-Herald reported on Friday that freshman Malik Williams has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal. He was a member of the Huskers’ 2021 recruiting class and spent just one year with the football program.
After a red-hot start to the 2021-22 season, the Arkansas Razorbacks have dropped back-to-back games. One week after losing by 22 to Oklahoma, the Razorbacks were knocked off Saturday by Hofstra with an eight-point loss, 89-81. A squad that is usually buzzing under the leadership of head coach Eric Musselman is suddenly left searching for answers after a game that was very uncharacteristic.
Bowl season is officially here for college football and there has already been one major upset. UAB took down No. 13 BYU in the Independence Bowl 31-28 which got the Blazers to a 9-4 finish. The Cougars, on the other hand, finish their season 10-3. Blazers quarterback Dylan Hopkins was...
PHOENIX -- James Forrest did the NCAA tournament improbable in 1992, knocking home his first three-pointer of the season at the buzzer to push Georgia Tech past No. 2 seed USC and into the Sweet 16. Perhaps the most heartbreaking shot in USC basketball history ended one of the best USC seasons in program history and ended the career of the Trojans' most iconic player, Harold Miner. The Trojans had been ranked No. 8 in the Associated Press poll entering the NCAA tournament.
Arizona State defensive line coach Robert Rodriguez has consistently donned one mantra when speaking to his group over the last two years: The lone wolf dies; the pack survives. That saying has placed emphasis on the importance of the strength of the group above any individual, the necessity of the...
NORMAN, Okla. — After an eight-day layoff in midst of finals week, the Sooners returned to action Sunday afternoon and it was a success. They handled the UT Arlington Mavericks in a 70-50 decision at Lloyd Noble Center. Like was the case the last time out against Arkansas, the...
Stanford's previous brush with Top 25 opposition was not a pleasant one in a 38-point loss at No. 8 Baylor. Almost exactly one month later, the Cardinal put together a more competitive showing versus No. 17 Texas before falling 60-53. The neutral-site game in Las Vegas was part of the...
Kansas State (6-3) will renew one of its oldest rivalries on Sunday afternoon, as the Wildcats travel north to take on former conference foe Nebraska (5-6, 0-2 Big Ten) at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb. It will mark the first meeting between the schools since 2011. Follow along for live updates as the Wildcats battle the Huskers.
TEMPE — Although Arizona State’s 66-65 loss to San Francisco on Sunday marked its fourth straight game decided by five points or fewer, it was undone by subpar execution in the final moments. The last three points of the game, which cost the Sun Devils their advantage with...
TEMPE — Here's everything Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley said after his team's 66-65 loss to San Francisco, which dropped the Sun Devils to 5-7 overall. "If you're a one-loss team at this point in the season you've got to be a pretty good team. We lost tonight to a good basketball team. Give them some credit, they hit some timely 3s. Really great job of jumping in there and drawing contact and getting to the free-throw line, that was impressive. So, good work there but we've just got to close the game out, got to make three throws late in the game, put the team away, we didn't do that, opened the door and the rest is history. Tough loss, guys competed hard. A measure of effort is creating turnovers. We created 21 turnovers, had 17 offensive rebounds. It wasn't a matter of guys competing. The players that participated in those statistical categories, my hat goes off to those guys tonight. They really performed well against a good team."
