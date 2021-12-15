Utah lands commitment from two-way standout Justius Lowe

TEMPE — Here's everything Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley said after his team's 66-65 loss to San Francisco, which dropped the Sun Devils to 5-7 overall. "If you're a one-loss team at this point in the season you've got to be a pretty good team. We lost tonight to a good basketball team. Give them some credit, they hit some timely 3s. Really great job of jumping in there and drawing contact and getting to the free-throw line, that was impressive. So, good work there but we've just got to close the game out, got to make three throws late in the game, put the team away, we didn't do that, opened the door and the rest is history. Tough loss, guys competed hard. A measure of effort is creating turnovers. We created 21 turnovers, had 17 offensive rebounds. It wasn't a matter of guys competing. The players that participated in those statistical categories, my hat goes off to those guys tonight. They really performed well against a good team."

ARIZONA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO