Nature Loss Threatens America’s Best Defense Against Climate Change

American Progress
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe climate crisis is no longer looming—it is here, in the form of stronger and more frequent hurricanes, destructive and unpredictable megafires, and damaging floods. With it has come a growing awareness among the American public that it’s time for swift action. Since assuming office, President Joe Biden has pushed the...

NBC News

What the collapse of Build Back Better would mean for climate change

WILMINGTON, Del. — The likely demise of President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better legislation would have devastating consequences for U.S. efforts to combat climate change, making it nearly impossible for the U.S. to meet its emissions-cutting pledges under the Paris Agreement. An overwhelming majority of Biden’s proposed climate...
ENVIRONMENT
American Progress

To Protect 30 Percent of the Ocean, the United States Must Invest in the National Marine Sanctuaries Program

The ocean and the communities that depend on it are facing unprecedented challenges. More than two-thirds of the ocean is significantly affected by human activities, and ocean wildlife from coral to whales are threatened with extinction. At the same time, the ocean is absorbing one-third of all carbon dioxide emissions.1 For the ocean to continue to buffer the world from the worst effects of climate change, as well as protect and provide for coastal communities reliant on healthy ocean habitats, it is vital that countries decrease the amount of stress placed on it.
ENVIRONMENT
spectrumlocalnews.com

City planners on the front lines in fight against climate change

In October, the nonprofit group Climate Central released a collection of images showing what long-term sea level rise might look like if no action is taken to address climate change. The pictures were almost apocalyptic. What You Need To Know. Knowing urban areas have been responsible for the bulk of...
ENVIRONMENT
Slate

The Fight’s No Longer to Prevent Climate Change

The news reports from the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow this month followed a predictable pattern. World leaders took to the stage one after the other, each of them issuing dire warnings about imminent climate disaster and concluding with urgent calls to action: It’s not too late … but we must act now!
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Biden raises car gas mileage standards to fight climate change

President Joe Biden is raising mileage standards for cars and trucks sold in the United States in a bid to limit emissions, as the spending bill he counted on to fund the fight against climate change appears to be on life support. - Shifting standards - In contrast with Trump, Biden has made fighting climate change a priority for his administration, and was counting on BBB's passage to pay for expansive programs aimed at doing that.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
coolhunting.com

Stories of Climate Change’s Effects on Every Country

The New York Times Opinion section recently published “Postcards From a World on Fire,” a collection of sounds, photos, videos and vignettes that capture climate change’s effects on different countries around the world. Between reports from Morocco, which indicate that two thirds of its oases have disappeared, and photographs from Guatemala that depict how climate refugees and migrants are fleeing harrowing droughts, this comprehensive exploration is vital. While it may be difficult to look at, these postcards capture what’s at stake in the fight against the climate crisis and serve as a reminder of why we can’t look away. These stories—interspersed with words from climate activists and innovations in sustainable methods and resources—act as motivation to keep fighting, as there is still time to save billions of lives from climate change. View the postcards and learn more about the fight at The New York Times.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PBS NewsHour

Climate change threatens Michigan’s Fishtown and its historic shanties

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism. Laura Fong shoots and produces stories for PBS NewsHour Weekend on a wide range of topics, including U.S. politics, education, the arts and urban transit. She also covers breaking news for the Saturday and Sunday broadcasts. Before joining NewsHour Weekend, Laura worked on the first three seasons of the CNN documentary series "Inside Man" with Morgan Spurlock. Through Teach for America, Laura taught first grade for two years in Houston. She has a B.A. in electronic media from the University of Oregon.
MICHIGAN STATE
Daily Californian

Reflecting on the Biden administration’s address of climate change

As the Earth’s global surface temperature continues to increase, the challenges imposed by climate change are only growing larger. The longer we wait to acknowledge climate change as a threat to humanity and act accordingly, the sooner we will face catastrophic consequences. Amid a global pandemic, Joe Biden was...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNN

The surprising reason you can't find cream cheese anywhere

New York (CNN Business) — This year hackers have unleashed cyberattacks against pipelines, ferry boats, meat packers, even police departments. And now they've come for the cream cheese. In October, a cyberattack against the largest US cheese manufacturer contributed to a nationwide cream cheese shortage shortly before the holidays,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
