Cammo Cleaning LLC and Ball Faded It Grooming offering gifts and free haircuts to kids

By Jacob Smith
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 4 days ago

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Local businesses in Northwest Arkansas are teaming up to give special gifts to kids in need just in time for the holiday season.

Cammo Cleaning LLC is partnering with Ball Faded It Grooming to raise money for children at the NWA Children’s Shelter. Ball Faded will also be gifting them free haircuts.

Cameron Woodard-Littrell, owner of Cammo Cleaning LLC, said he just wants to show kids how much people care about them.

“People like us that own businesses are willing to go out of our way and give back, whether it be free haircuts or doing the hard work of raising money for these children. I want to show them, like I said, people care.”

NWA Children’s activities coordinator Jacara Hemphill couldn’t be more thankful.

“To have people willing to come out to do this free of charge, it’s huge, it’s a blessing, for us and for them,” she said.

Both organizations said there are plans to do this again next year.

