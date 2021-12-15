Officials warning of 'staggering' amount of gift card fraud

In the first nine months of 2021, consumers lost more money in impersonation gift card scams than they did in all of 2020, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) said. Consumers reported they lost $148 million so far this year in scams in which they were told by scammers to buy gift cards to use as a form of payment, the FTC said.
According to the FTC, consumers reported losing $148 million in gift card scams in the first 9 months of 2021. CNET's Ian Sherr has more on this trend, why it's sometimes worse than identity theft, and how you can avoid being duped.
CHERRY HILL, N.J. - Planning on giving, or getting a gift card for the holidays? Experts say be careful or consumers could get scammed. Thieves are getting creative in trying to steal the cash right off the card. "You hope that some of these shops like Target, like Apple, might...
The Federal Trade Commission or FTC reports in the first nine months of 2021, 40,000 people reported they used gift cards to pay a scammer. In total, consumers reported losing $148 million. That amount is $24 million more than what was lost in all of last year.
The holiday season is, unfortunately, a great time to be a scammer, according to the National Consumers League. The FBI says thousands of people become a victim of holiday scams every year, and scammers are finding new ways to rob people of their money and personal information. Everything from QR codes, to store-bought gift cards, should be examined with a careful eye as you shop this holiday season.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–The Social Security Administration (SSA) is warning everyone about possible scams via phone, text, and or email. The communication in question may threaten to suspend your Social Security Number, threaten arrest or legal action, demand immediate payment by gift card or prepaid debit card, digital currency, or mailing cash. The caller may try […]
BISMARCK — North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem is warning residents to be mindful of fraud during the holiday season after a recent spate of gift card scams racked up tens of thousands of dollars. The Attorney General's Consumer Protection division reported that it received nine reports of gift...
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It might be the season for giving but also taking in terms of gift card scams. “Scammers can get the money almost like getting cash,” said Emma Fletcher, an analyst with the Federal Trade Commission. Fletcher says in the first nine months of this year, nearly 40,000 people were scamed out […]
According to Cherokee County Sheriff Jeff Shaver, his office has taken several reports in reference to gift card scams. There are several ways that scammers might approach you to buy a gift card. Some will tell you that they are from large businesses such as Amazon or E-bay. Typically, they will make contact by email or phone. They tell you that there has been fraudulent activity on your account or even that money was sent to you by accident.
The Michigan State Police post in West Branch has recently taken several complaints of residents being scammed using gift cards. Investigators said victims were called and told they needed to either pay for high-end electronics purchased in their name or they would run into legal trouble. Other victims were called by a “relative” who was arrested, and need their bond to be paid, MSP said.
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – With the holiday season upon us, Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem is reminding North Dakotans to watch out for gift card scams. “Only buy gift cards if you are giving them as gifts to family or friends, because gift cards are a favorite tool used by scam artists,” said Stenehjem.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Gift cards are the most popular payment method for fraud. They’re a scammer’s favorite. Scammers like gift cards because they’re like cash. You can’t cancel, refund, reverse or trace the transaction after you pay with a gift card. New numbers from...
AMAZON shoppers are being warned of a refund scam that sees hackers pretend to be employees. The warning comes after an elderly couple from Louisiana reportedly lost $60,000 of savings from their bank account via an internet fraudster. According to Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard, the pair were contacted online...
(ABC4) The Better Business Bureau has been receiving numerous reports about shipping tricks that scammers use to steal from online shoppers. The con artists are exploiting PayPal’s policies by delivering incorrect items and using stolen tracking numbers. Here’s how it works: You are shopping online and find an amazing deal, often brand name goods at […]
