Officials warning of 'staggering' amount of gift card fraud

According to Cherokee County Sheriff Jeff Shaver, his office has taken several reports in reference to gift card scams. There are several ways that scammers might approach you to buy a gift card. Some will tell you that they are from large businesses such as Amazon or E-bay. Typically, they will make contact by email or phone. They tell you that there has been fraudulent activity on your account or even that money was sent to you by accident.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL ・ 11 DAYS AGO