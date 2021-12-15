ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Officials warning of 'staggering' amount of gift card fraud

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGift cards are one of the hottest holiday gifts and...

Gift Card Scams on the Rise

According to the FTC, consumers reported losing $148 million in gift card scams in the first 9 months of 2021. CNET's Ian Sherr has more on this trend, why it's sometimes worse than identity theft, and how you can avoid being duped.
How retailers can help stop gift card fraud

The Federal Trade Commission or FTC reports in the first nine months of 2021, 40,000 people reported they used gift cards to pay a scammer. In total, consumers reported losing $148 million. That amount is $24 million more than what was lost in all of last year.
Authorities warn of criminals using QR codes, gift cards to scam people this holiday

The holiday season is, unfortunately, a great time to be a scammer, according to the National Consumers League. The FBI says thousands of people become a victim of holiday scams every year, and scammers are finding new ways to rob people of their money and personal information. Everything from QR codes, to store-bought gift cards, should be examined with a careful eye as you shop this holiday season.
Why scammers love gift cards, BBB, FTC, SSA issue warnings

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–The Social Security Administration (SSA) is warning everyone about possible scams via phone, text, and or email. The communication in question may threaten to suspend your Social Security Number, threaten arrest or legal action, demand immediate payment by gift card or prepaid debit card, digital currency, or mailing cash. The caller may try […]
North Dakota attorney general warns of recent gift card scams

BISMARCK — North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem is warning residents to be mindful of fraud during the holiday season after a recent spate of gift card scams racked up tens of thousands of dollars. The Attorney General's Consumer Protection division reported that it received nine reports of gift...
Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Warns Residents Of ‘Gift Card Scam’

According to Cherokee County Sheriff Jeff Shaver, his office has taken several reports in reference to gift card scams. There are several ways that scammers might approach you to buy a gift card. Some will tell you that they are from large businesses such as Amazon or E-bay. Typically, they will make contact by email or phone. They tell you that there has been fraudulent activity on your account or even that money was sent to you by accident.
FTC warns of gift card scams this holiday season

Gift cards are popular any time of year, but especially during the holidays. The Federal Trade Commission also said that gift cards top the wish lists of scammers too.
Michigan State Police warn of gift card scams

The Michigan State Police post in West Branch has recently taken several complaints of residents being scammed using gift cards. Investigators said victims were called and told they needed to either pay for high-end electronics purchased in their name or they would run into legal trouble. Other victims were called by a “relative” who was arrested, and need their bond to be paid, MSP said.
Three arrested in credit card fraud investigation

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said that at about 1:30 PM today sheriff’s deputies were investigating credit card fraud at a residence on the corner of 14th St. and 11th Ave. when a man with a rifle ran into the residence. Two adults were taken into...
Stenehjem: gift card scams on the increase

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – With the holiday season upon us, Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem is reminding North Dakotans to watch out for gift card scams. “Only buy gift cards if you are giving them as gifts to family or friends, because gift cards are a favorite tool used by scam artists,” said Stenehjem.
Gift cards are for giving, not paying.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Gift cards are the most popular payment method for fraud. They’re a scammer’s favorite. Scammers like gift cards because they’re like cash. You can’t cancel, refund, reverse or trace the transaction after you pay with a gift card. New numbers from...
Scammers find new ways to trick shoppers

(ABC4) The Better Business Bureau has been receiving numerous reports about shipping tricks that scammers use to steal from online shoppers. The con artists are exploiting PayPal’s policies by delivering incorrect items and using stolen tracking numbers. Here’s how it works: You are shopping online and find an amazing deal, often brand name goods at […]
