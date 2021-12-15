In 2021, Khruangbin Took Flight

As North Texas gears up for the final holiday countdown, we are seeing a lot fewer national acts in town this week, meaning that most of our list this week is made up of locals. In fact, all but two acts in this week's top 10 shows have some connection to North Texas. The first is legendary English trance DJ Paul Oakenfold, and the second is Delaware boogie-rocker George Thorogood. That is just the kind of range in talent we have to look forward to this weekend. Half of the concerts on the list this week take place on Friday, so there is a lot to choose from: blues-rock in Fort Worth, a country Christmas in downtown Dallas, Thai funk in Deep Ellum or avant-pop in Denton. Saturday offers music fans a chance to check out some modern folk in Oak Cliff, death metal in Arlington or a night of techno in Denton. The concert week ends with an a cappella show in Grand Prairie. It's a crazy mix, but it's sure to be entertaining.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO