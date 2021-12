The Louisville detective who fired the fatal shot that killed Breonna Taylor is appealing his termination from the police department. Myles Cosgrove was fired from the Louisville Metro Police Department in January for use of deadly force after he fired 16 rounds into Taylor’s home March 13, 2020. Cosgrove also failed to turn on his body camera during the botched raid, according to a copy of his termination paperwork obtained by CNN.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO