ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kanye Needs To Stop Singing For Kim To “Run Back” Because Court Filings Make It Clear Kardashian Wants Out

By Zack Linly
Cassius
Cassius
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B0vxq_0dNTfRZy00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ly1XK_0dNTfRZy00

Source: Joseph Marzullo/WENN.com / WENN

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have provided us with the picture-perfect example of how seemingly romantic gestures, especially when carried out in public spaces, can actually be toxic attempts at coercing a former spouse or significant other into returning to a relationship they have moved on from.

During the live-streamed “Free Larry Hoover” benefit concert put on in Los Angeles by former rivals Drake and Kanye West last week, Yeezus stood in front of around 70,000 concertgoers and sang, “Run right back to me…more specifically, Kimberly” in an apparent effort to woo Kardashian back into his arms.

A lot of people thought it was sweet and romantic for the same Disney fairytale-ish reasons we all thought it was sweet and romantic back in the ’90s when Dwayne Wayne broke up Whitley Gilbert’s wedding while professing his Johnny-come-late-as-hell love to her. After all, Kardashian attended all of Kanye’s Donda release events and even wore a wedding dress to one of them, so maaaaybe there was a chance reconciliation was back on the table, amirite?

Well, it looks like the answer the “will they/won’t they” question is a definitive “no” as newly revealed legal documents show Kardashian is dead serious about divorcing Ye and that it’s too late for counseling to fix what has long been broken, according to TMZ .

Kim reportedly filed documents last Friday to restore her marital status to “single,” and included in those documents the declaration that “No counseling or reconciliation effort will be of any value at this time.”

“Irreconcilable differences have existed and continue to exist between [Kanye] and me, which have caused our marriage to irretrievably break down,” she wrote in the filing adding that she’s actually wanted out of the marriage since early this year and she indicated that it was Kanye who just wouldn’t let things go.
“I have been attempting to settle our dissolution with [Kanye] since I filed for divorce in February 2021,” she wrote. “I have requested several times that [Kanye] agree to bifurcate and terminate our marital status. [He] has not responded to my request.” She also said that she and Kanye “both deserve the opportunity to build new lives. Therefore, I am asking that my request to bifurcate and terminate our marital status be granted.”So yeah, once it’s made clear that Kardashian definitively wants out of her marriage to Kanye, that little stunt Ye pulled at the concert looks neither cute nor admirable —it only makes it look like he doesn’t respect his ex’s agency or the boundaries she has set.

It just ain’t a good look.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian)

Comments / 0

Related
buzzfeednews.com

Kanye West Admitted He “Embarrassed” Kim Kardashian When He Publicly Revealed They’d Considered Aborting Their Daughter North And Said That Supporting Trump Was “Hard” For Their Marriage

Kanye West is continuing to reflect on his split from Kim Kardashian — and on his role in the demise of their marriage. In recent weeks, Kanye has been increasingly vocal about his failed relationship with Kim, who filed for divorce in February after almost seven years of marriage citing “irreconcilable differences.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
shefinds

You Might Want To Brace Yourself For What Kanye West Just Said About His Marriage—Kim Must Be SO Mad!

Kanye West – now officially known as Ye – has given up on trying to play it cool, as he is now literally begging Kim Kardashian to take him back. Ye made the emotional plea to his 41-year-old estranged wife (who is now officially dating 28-year-old SNL comedian Pete Davidson) in front of the 70,000 people who attended the “Free Larry Hoover” benefit concert at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum on Thursday, December 9th, which was also livestreamed on Amazon Prime Video.
RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Had Their First Night Out Together Since She Started Dating Pete Davidson

When tragedy strikes, family members can often find a way to put their differences aside and come together. That was definitely the case for Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, who reunited for their late friend and collaborator Virgil Abloh’s final Louis Vuitton runway show last night. Kardashian, who’s been dating Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson for roughly one month, and West were joined by their eldest daughter, North West, and a friend of the former couple snapped a photo of the trio at the gorgeous and touching event, honoring one of fashion’s most visionary designers. Businessman Richie Akiva took to his...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kim Kardashian West
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Kanye
Cosmopolitan

Kim Kardashian Thinks It's "Strange" Kanye Keeps Saying He Wants Her Back When He's Living with His Girlfriend

In case you missed it (fair, 'cause it literally just happened), Kim Kardashian filed paperwork asking to be declared legally single amid her divorce from Kanye West. Which is pretty !!! timing considering Kanye's spent the past few weeks publicly asking her to get back together with him. And according to Page Six, all of this has been going down while he's dating model Vinetria—which Kim finds kinda weird.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Kim Kardashian’s Response To Kanye West Asking Her To 'Run Back' To Him Is Priceless

Kim Kardashian officially filed for divorce from Kanye West back in February, and as of last week she has filed to become “legally single,” shutting down her ex-husband’s pleas for reunion. West has made it clear that he’s hoping to make things right with Kardashian after publicly declaring his lasting love for her over the past several months, but the 41-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is evidently having none of it.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Why Kanye "Ye" West Is Still "Hanging Out" With Model Vinetria While Trying to "Win" Kim Kardashian Back

Watch: Kim Kardashian Is Ready to Move on From Kanye West. Kanye "Ye" West isn't exactly "Bound 2" model Vinetria. The Donda rapper first sparked romance rumors with the 22-year-old model in early November when they were spotted together at a Donda Academy basketball game in Minneapolis. A source close to the 44-year-old musician tells E! News that they aren't "exclusively dating" but are still "hanging out." It seems they are simply going with the flow.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Kanye Needs
Bossip

Kimberly, PLEASE! Here’s How Twitter Reacted To Kanye West Crying Out For Kim Kardashian To ‘Run Back To’ Him Amid Free Larry Hoover Concert

There likely wasn’t a Kanye West fan who didn’t feel for the rapper last night as he unloaded all of his grief into a “Runaway” performance that was clearly a plea for his estranged wife’s attention. During his Free Larry Hoover concert, Yeezy openly begged Kim Kardashian to ‘run right back to me’ amid their divorce on Thursday night which his estranged wife attended.
CELEBRITIES
wonderwall.com

Kim Kardashian explains why daughter North's behavior makes her Kanye West's 'twin,' more news

Kim Kardashian says daughter North, 8, is Kanye West's 'twin'. Over the weekend, Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West's 8-year-old daughter, North, took full advantage of the new TikTok channel she and her mom recently launched by going live without permission. A brief but hilarious "house tour" ensued — and ended quickly after North strolled into Kim's room and filmed Kim in bed. She giggled and announced, "Mom, guess what? I'm live." Kim could be heard scolding her before the video cut out. This week, Kim shared some insight into North's mischievous move during a chat with Bari Weiss for her Substack channel "Common Sense." When Bari suggested that the SKIMS founder is also a bit of a rule-breaker, Kim agreed but said North's TikTok idea was more in line with her dad's DNA. "I guess you're right. Like, I do break the rules. I didn't really think about it that way. I'm cautious. I care so much about what other people think that I try to do it in a respectful way, even if I break them," she said. "I mean, North West is Kanye West's daughter," she added. "Forget that, she's his twin. So she will still definitely do all of the above." Kim and her ex, Kanye, share four kids and as Kim assured Bari, "in my household, there are rules." She also said she and North have talked about what happened since. "She felt really bad about that, and she apologized to me and she said 'I saw on TikTok that I got in trouble and I'm really sorry.' And she got it," Kim shared.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
blackchronicle.com

Kim Kardashian Files To Be Legally Single Amid Kanye’s Pleas To Reconcile

Although a handful of public sightings together recently had many people thinking that KimYe was making a comeback, it unfortunately looks like Kim is taking her pending divorce from Kanye West very seriously. It’s now being reported that the reality TV media mogul has officially filed papers to legally be...
CELEBRITIES
iheart.com

Kanye Makes Another Public Plea for Kim Kardashian

Last night Kanye West performed in Los Angeles at the 'Free Larry Hoover' concert. Drake was also on the lineup. While singing Runaway, Kanye sang, Baby I need you to run right back to me, baby I need you to run right back to me, more specifically Kimberly. Kim was in the audience with daughter North. Interestingly, the song which dropped in 2010 was said to be for Amber Rose at the time. What is the grandest gesture someone did to get you back OR you did to get someone back?
LOS ANGELES, CA
Highsnobiety

Kanye Wants Kim Kardashian to Ditch Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson is peaking. At Kanye West's "Free Larry Hoover" concert on Thursday, the scraggly comedian's (baffling) grip on society came to a head. During a performance of "Runaway," Ye decided to go off-script with an improvised addition to the song's lyrics: "I need you to run right back to me... more specifically, Kimberly," he delivered, suggesting he's not exactly on board with the fact that his ex is dating Davidson.
CELEBRITIES
Cassius

Cassius

New York City, NY
544
Followers
450
Post
119K+
Views
ABOUT

CASSIUS is a lifestyle platform that delivers bold, smart and insightful content for men on a mission.

 https://cassiuslife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy