NASA spacecraft enters the Sun's corona for the first time

By S. Dent
Engadget
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Parker Solar Probe has become the first spacecraft to fly through the Sun's upper atmosphere or corona, NASA announced. In April, it passed within 15 solar radii (around 6.5 million miles) from the Sun's surface in a region where magnetic fields dominate solar conditions. "Parker Solar Probe 'touching the Sun'...

www.engadget.com

Engadget

Listen to the 'sound' of Jupiter's moon Ganymede thanks to the Juno probe

You'd think moons would be quiet compared to their host planets, but that's not entirely true — if you know how to listen. The principal investigator for NASA's Juno mission, Scott Bolton, has produced an audio recording of magnetic field activity around Jupiter's moon Ganymede as the Juno spacecraft flew past on June 7th, 2021. The 50-second clip reveals a sharp change in activity as the probe entered a different part of Ganymede's magnetosphere, possibly as it left the night side to enter the daylight.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
AFP

Japanese space tourists return to Earth after 12 days on ISS

A Japanese billionaire returned to Earth Monday, after 12 days spent on the International Space Station where he made videos about performing mundane tasks in space including brushing teeth and going to the bathroom. Online fashion tycoon Yusaku Maezawa and his assistant Yozo Hirano parachuted onto Kazakhstan's steppe at around the expected landing time of 0313 GMT Monday, along with Russian cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin. Footage from the landing site, around 150 kilometres (90 miles) southeast of the central Kazakhstan town of Zhezkazgan, showed the trio smiling after being helped out of the Soyuz descent module and into evacuation vehicles in freezing, foggy conditions. "The crew is feeling good," a commentator on NASA TV said, translating comments from Russian mission control.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Freethink

The Hubble Space Telescope is dying. Here’s what’s next.

This article is an installment of Future Explored, a weekly guide to world-changing technology. You can get stories like this one straight to your inbox every Thursday morning by subscribing here. The Hubble Space Telescope is living on borrowed time. The iconic satellite was only supposed to be in operation...
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

NASA’s Juno Spacecraft “Hears” Jupiter’s Moon Ganymede – Listen to the Dramatic Flyby of the Icy Orb

An audio track collected during Jupiter mission’s Ganymede flyby offers a dramatic ride-along. It is one of the highlights mission scientists shared in a briefing at American Geophysical Union Fall Meeting. Sounds from a Ganymede flyby, magnetic fields, and remarkable comparisons between Jupiter and Earth’s oceans and atmospheres were...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Japanese space tourists depart International Space Station

A Japanese billionaire, his producer and a Russian cosmonaut departed the International Space Station and headed back to Earth wrapping up the first visit by self-paying space tourists to the orbiting outpost in more than a decade.Fashion tycoon Yusaku Maezawa his producer Yozo Hirano and Russian cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin boarded the Russian Soyuz spacecraft, which undocked from the station at 2350 GMT Sunday.They were set to land in the steppes of Kazakhstan at 9:13 a.m. (0313 GMT) Monday about 150 kilometers (about 90 miles) southeast of the city of Zhezkazgan. Maezawa, 46, and his 36-year-old producer were...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

NASA confirms December 24 telescope launch

The much-delayed launch of the James Webb space telescope will go ahead on December 24, NASA and the company overseeing the launch confirmed on Saturday. The project, begun in 1989, was originally expected to deploy the instrument -- which will be the largest and most powerful telescope ever to be launched into space -- in the early 2000s. But multiple problems forced delays and a tripling of the telescope's original budget with a final price tag of nearly $10 billion (8.8 billion euros). The Webb telescope was built in the US and transported to its launch site in Kourou in French Guyana this year with a planned date of departure of December 18.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Good News Network

Chinese Rover Spots Weird, Large ‘Cube’ on the Moon

A lunar rover has spotted a strange cube-shaped object and will alter its official course to check it out, needing 2-3 months to arrive. Official observations suggest it could be rock thrust upward from the impact of an asteroid that clearly landed next to it, or a technological relic from previous human exploration, or hopefully, perhaps something that can’t be explained.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BGR.com

NASA has found evidence of life’s building blocks on Mars

Perseverance, NASA’s Mars rover, has found evidence of organic chemicals, life’s building blocks, on the planet. The team behind the rover announced the discovery on Wednesday. It’s not quite the proof of life that many have been hoping for, but it’s definitely an intriguing find. NASA just found evidence of organic chemicals on Mars Perseverance discovered the carbon-containing organic chemicals in rocks on the surface of the Red Planet. It found the chemicals in the rocks near the Jezero Crater. The rover did a preliminary analysis of the rocks and discovered the compounds that they contain. However, Perseverance is also sending a...
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

This Footage From The First-Ever Probe to Touch The Sun Will Leave You Speechless

Many science fans were freaking out this week when NASA confirmed that its Parker Solar Probe had become the first spacecraft ever to 'touch the Sun' back in April. But if you thought that was mind-boggling, hang on to your seat, because there's actually time-lapse footage of the spacecraft's view as it swoops into the Sun's corona – and it's one of the most spectacular things we've seen in a very long time.
ASTRONOMY
CNET

NASA's most powerful telescope ever is about to change how we see the universe

Soon, astronomers worldwide will be staring at their TVs, holding their breath. After a series of delays (so many delays!), NASA's revolutionary James Webb Space Telescope is finally on track to launch next week on Dec. 24. The ambitious upgrade from the Hubble telescope promises to forever alter our knowledge of the universe.
ASTRONOMY
CBS San Francisco

James Webb Space Telescope Set To Launch With Image Technology Developed In Palo Alto

PALO ALTO (KPIX 5) – Equipped with technology developed in the Bay Area, the James Webb Space Telescope is set to leave Earth on Christmas Eve, with the goal of providing a look deeper into space. It’s a highly anticipated launch, as scientists hope it’ll provide a new look into space and time – and a glimpse at first light. “James Webb is a flagship mission to study the first light in the universe, the evolution of stars and planets, and it’s the next great observatory to be launched from NASA,” said Dr. Alison Nordt, the Director of Space Science and Instrumentation...
PALO ALTO, CA

