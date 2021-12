Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners are the most valuable diagnostic tool we have for assessing brain injuries and disorders. Yet around two thirds of people worldwide do not have access to MRI technology, and more than 90 percent of the devices are located in high-income countries. Expense is the big reason: a typical MRI machine costs around $1 million to $3 million. They need a purpose-built room to shield the scanner from outside signals and to contain the powerful magnetic fields generated by their superconducting magnets, which require liquid helium cooling systems that are pricey to run.

