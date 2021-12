Endurance exercise has been shown to have numerous healthful effects, including benefits for brain health. Epidemiological studies have found, for example, that people who exercise are at greatly reduced risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. Lab work in mice has shown that they also grow more new neurons that are involved in learning and memory, and the mechanism behind these remarkable effects has been the focus of research spanning nearly a decade. Now, a study published in Nature Metabolism provides powerful evidence that a single hormone produced during endurance exercise is the key link to these improvements in cognitive health.

FITNESS ・ 12 DAYS AGO