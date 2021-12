1 person dead after a single-car crash in Valley Center (Valley Center, CA)Nationwide Report. On Tuesday, a man lost his life following a rollover crash in Valley Center. As per the initial information, the fatal car accident took place at about 10:40 a.m. on southbound Valley Center Road, approximately a mile south of Ridge Ranch Road. The early reports revealed that a GMC Yukon rolled and slid off the right side of the road [...]

VALLEY CENTER, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO