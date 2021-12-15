ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Hawkeye’ Episode 5 Gives Us The Yelena And Kate Show, Plus A Large Reveal

By Paul Tassi
Forbes
 3 days ago
Well, if you needed more evidence that the future of Hawkeye as a series should probably evolve to include a Kate Bishop and Yelena Belova team-up, look no further than today’s episode which dedicates practically half its running time to a single conversation between the two. Spoilers follow....

Forbes

