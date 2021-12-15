Washington County COVID update, December 15

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – On Thursday, December 9, Washington County released its daily COVID update. In their update, they speak about the rise in cases and the hospitalization numbers going down.

COVID Stats:

Persons Under Monitoring (PUM): 1,364 (+ 37)

COVID Active Cases: 314 (+ 18)

COVID Confirmed Cases: 7,543 (+ 87)

COVID Test (7 Day Avg) %: 9.0

COVID Recovered: 7,162 (+ 69)

COVID Current Hospitalizations: 12 (- 4)

COVID Related Deaths: 67 (No Change)

Notes on Tuesday’s case activity

87 cases were added Tuesday, December 14. There were 69 new recoveries of active cases, with 12 current cases hospitalized.

The Public Health and contact tracing team continue to work through the investigations of these new cases, cases have varying locations of origin (including household spread cases, workplace spread, and other school and/or community activities) along with a number that have no identified origin of exposure at this time.

Of the new cases added, 12 had been fully vaccinated (eight received the Pfizer series, one received the Moderna series and three received the J&J vaccine).

