PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We're finally having a day that feels more like December. We had winds gusting up to 20-30 mph last night. Temperatures will stick around in the 30s for much of today, with a high temperature of 37. Dry weather returns today with clouds sticking around most of the day but clearing out starting Monday. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) We will have plenty of sunshine this next week with near normal December temperatures to officially welcome winter Tuesday. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Don't bet on a white Christmas as warmer air returns the end of the week pushing our high to near 50!

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 21 HOURS AGO