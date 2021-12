To the surprise of Law & Order fans around the world it was confirmed earlier this year that the flagship series would be returning for a 21st season on NBC. Some casting has been announced in the days since then but now Wolf Entertainment has confirmed that cameras are rolling and that the new episodes are officially filming. "Here we go. Season 21 of #LawandOrder is officially in production," they wrote in a post on Instagram. Returning star Anthony Anderson can be seen in the photo with as as Detective Kevin Bernard alongside series newcomer Jeffrey Donovan. Check it out for yourself below!

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO