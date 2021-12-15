Trey Rutledge announces run for House District 17

(Orange City) — Last week, State House Representative, Skylar Wheeler of Orange City had announced his intentions of seeking re-election, and to represent the people of the newly formed State House District 3. The new district was created by the Legislative Services Agency following the latest census report. Every ten years, redistricting takes place because of the shift in population. Wheeler has been a state legislator for six years. The new House District 3 consists of the northern half of Plymouth County and the southern half of Sioux County, and it has Wheeler and Dr. Tom Jeneary of Le Mars, another fellow Republican state representative, will have to face one another in a primary race. Wheeler says his challenge will be to introduce himself to the people of Plymouth County.

PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA ・ 9 DAYS AGO