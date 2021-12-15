ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is This McLaren Speedtail The Greatest Hypercar Ever Produced?

By John Puckett
 4 days ago
Yes.

McLaren is an incredibly unique automotive manufacturer because of its relatively new history, having only been founded in 1989, and intense progress in the world of supercar creation. The brand has made a name for itself for essentially being the wonder-child of the viscously competitive worlds of high-performance vehicle production. The usual supercar formula of low production numbers, high price, and insane power output has served the company exceptionally well. However, each model has a unique quality that separates the brand from other similar manufacturers who seek to dethrone McLaren from its top spot on the world's favorite supercars. This vehicle perfectly embodies the ever-present spirit of competition that shines through every McLaren ever produced.

First, let's talk about the insane performance afforded to the driver by the ridiculous powertrain and detailed design. Powering this modern miracle of mechanical innovation is a powerful 4.0-liter V8 that is pushing out an insane 1,035 horsepower, making this extremely aerodynamic vehicle incredibly fast both on the track and the street. All of that power is sent through a brilliant automatic transmission which allows you to rest assured with the knowledge that the administration is being used extremely well. One of the most remarkable performance features of this brutal hypercar is the lack of side mirrors which are replaced with cameras on either side of the vehicle. The issue of un-aerodynamic side mirrors is one that many brands have been trying to solve for years, and this car did just that.

The beautifully crafted exterior is coated in a stunning Volcano Yellow, also matched by the brake calipers. Each complex curve of this incredible automobile is a tribute to every model that came before it, and it's easy to see that the design was heavily influenced by its predecessors. In addition, the interior is very driver-focused as it sports a unique seating design with one seat placed in the middle of the vehicle and two secondary seats behind it. This allows you to control every aspect of this vehicle without sacrificing comfortability and visibility. That is the perfect touch to make this 2020 Mclaren Speedtail one of the coolest hypercars ever produced.

