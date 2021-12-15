ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Court activity on Dec. 14: Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs Benny Robinson

By Florida Record
flarecord.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity...

flarecord.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
flarecord.com

Court activity on Dec. 15: Emery Medical Solutions Inc. vs Progressive Advanced Insurance Company

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Emery Medical Solutions Inc. against Progressive Advanced Insurance Company, Progressive American Insurance Company, Progressive Bayside Insurance Company, Progressive Casualty Insurance Company, Progressive Direct Insurance Company, Progressive Express Insurance Company, Progressive Select Insurance Company, Progressive Southeastern Insurance Company and Progressive Specialty Insurance Company on Dec. 15: 'Summons Issued||comments: Emailed To Attorney'.
LAW
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Llc#Judicial Circuit Court
flarecord.com

Court activity on Dec. 14: Ashley Place Ltd. vs Mary Ann Darden

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Ashley Place Ltd. against Mary Ann Darden on Dec. 14: 'Summons Issued 5 Day||comments: Emailed Attorney'. Case number 2021-CC-016415-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Dec. 13.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
flarecord.com

Case activity for At Home Auto Glass LLC vs First Guard Insurance Company on Dec. 14

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by At Home Auto Glass LLC against First Guard Insurance Company on Dec. 14. 'Statement Of Claim||comments: First Guard Insurance Company'. 'Streamlined Standing Case Management Plan/Order'. 'Addendum To'. 'Civil Cover Sheet'. 'Case Initiated'. Case number...
LAW
flarecord.com

Case activity for FL Westgate LLC vs Wesley Cruz on Dec. 14

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by FL Westgate LLC against Mileyka Cruz and Wesley Cruz on Dec. 14. Case number 2021-CC-016460-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Dec. 14.
FLORIDA STATE
flarecord.com

Court activity on Dec. 14: Tyler Selby vs Uhaul Co.

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Tyler Selby against Uhaul Co. on Dec. 14: 'Summons Issued Electronically As To||comments: Emailed To Atty'. Case number 2021-CA-011719-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Dec. 13.
CONGRESS & COURTS
flarecord.com

Case activity for Autovest Financial Services, LLC vs Natasha Lynn Petit Frere on Dec. 13

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Autovest Financial Services, LLC against Natasha Lynn Petit Frere on Dec. 13. 'Notice Of Designation Of Email Address'. 'General Standing Case Management Plan/Order'. 'Statement Of Claim'. 'Civil Cover Sheet'. 'Case Initiated'. Case number 2021-SC-065695-O...
CONGRESS & COURTS
flarecord.com

Case activity for Ankit Trivedi vs Janae Alisha Dunn on Dec. 13

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Ankit Trivedi against Janae Alisha Dunn on Dec. 13. 'Summons Issued 5 Day||comments: Orig And Copy To Pltf'. 'Certificate Of Mailing'. 'Complaint'. 'Civil Cover Sheet'. 'Case Initiated'. Case number 2021-CC-016349-O was filed in the...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy