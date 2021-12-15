ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Instacart Driver Cited For Allegedly Running Over Elderly Couple’s Groceries Due To Pro-Police Sign

By WCCO-TV Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 4 days ago

BLAINE, Minn. (WCCO) — An Instacart delivery driver who allegedly ran over an elderly couple’s groceries because of a pro-police sign has been cited.

The Blaine Police Department said 36-year-old Tara Plum has been cited for criminal damage to property, and a court date is scheduled.

The department also said it has received “multiple inquiries as to whether or not this incident can be charged as a hate crime.”

“The facts of the case do not meet the elements required for an enhancement to a hate crime,” the department said, because the alleged act did not involve a protected class — race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, disability, age or national origin, according to state law.

Blaine police responded to a call from an elderly couple Dec. 6. The couple reported they had ordered groceries from Cub Foods for delivery through Instacart.

When the driver arrived, they went to outside to meet her. According to police, the driver yelled at them to check their Christmas wreath.

The driver allegedly ran over the couple’s groceries before leaving. In the wreath, the couple said they found the receipt for the groceries with a hand-written message: “Instacart doesn’t pay employees, sry find another slave. F— the racist police pigs.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Iby9Z_0dNTbeFN00

(credit: Viewer Submitted)

Blaine Police Chief Brian Podany says after reviewing the message, they believe the delivery driver’s actions were in response to a sign supporting law enforcement in the couple’s front yard.

The couple received a full refund from Instacart and a lot of support from their community. Donors have given more than $3,400 to help them.

Instacart released a statement in response to the incident, calling the shopper’s actions “unacceptable.”

