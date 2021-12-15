Oyster Point Pharma set to join Nasdaq Biotechnology Index

Restructuring is a meaningful business for PJT and the credit environment in 2021 has not helped it. PJT Partners (PJT) is a smaller shop with some peculiarities that have made it a divergent from its peer group. While most advisors have been doing extremely well in 2021 thanks to the credit environment fueling a M&A boom, PJT revenues have actually declined YoY quite meaningfully. Their share price is rather down from highs, and they are doing quite a bit of repurchasing a capital return. We think that while PJT may appear weak right now, the market environment is developing in such a way where they may be poised for a recovery, and can prove more resilient than peers. They have a large restructuring franchise that will be valuable in market reversal due to inflation concerns and rate hikes, and their placement business should be able to pivot to managers with strategies that are market appropriate if the environment changes. Overall, we think that PJT could be an interesting pick relative to more booming peers.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO