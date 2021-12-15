Cheap Eats: Goodies galore at Geer Edibles, Bakery and More

There’s lots of joy this season at Geer Edibles, Bakery and More.

Christmas, of course, is a part of the party. But the cozy family-owned sweet spot also just reached its first anniversary on Dec. 6, so there’s an extra spark of celebration in the air.

Opening during a pandemic was a challenge, for sure. But since Tom and Andrea Geer had already established their reputation at area farmers’ markets prior to purchasing their business (from the former Next Sweet Thing), it was just a matter of redirecting their loyal customers — and welcoming new ones — to the storefront at Mayberry Square.

Whether you’re looking for goodies to bring to a gathering, the perfect present or stocking stuffer, or a treat to reward yourself for making the nice list, the Geers are as well-stocked as Santa’s workshop.

I sampled an array of seasonal sweets: sugar, spice, and everything nice.

The Hot Cocoa Cupcake ($2.49) — chocolate cake topped with a nice thick layer of whipped creamy frosting (cupcakes are a vehicle for frosting, in my humble opinion) — is a brand new flavor, so of course I had to try it. Tender cake, a sweet icing, and tidbits of crunch from candy cane sprinkles and mini chocolate chips make this swoon-worthy.

Sticking with the chocolate theme, the Triple Chocolate Brownie ($2.50) is everything you expect from a treat with such a decadent name. Rich with three different kinds of chocolate, chocolate ganache, and a drizzle of chocolate, then dusted with snow-like powdered sugar, it is generous enough to split but you’ll want to be selfish and hoard it for yourself. (Shhh — don’t tell Santa.)

And the chocolate-dunked mint sandwich cookie ($1.50) offers layers of cookie, cool cream, more cookie, and luscious chocolate, all decorated with a festive tree. It looks small, but there’s a lot of flavor packed into that present.

Mrs. Geer told us that she uses, and slightly tweaked, a long-time family favorite recipe for the holiday-frosted sugar cookies ($2). They tread a perfect fine line between baked till just set to keep them soft, but still firm enough to hold up to the lovely not-too-sweet icing. Festive and colorful, these are beautiful versions of a holiday classic.

And speaking of classic, we also sampled the classic peanut brittle, which Mr. Geer tends to with care. Rather than simply boiling the candy and pouring it into a pan to set before breaking it into pieces, he pulls it with forks, like taffy, to aerate it. That means the Geers’ peanut brittle won’t break your teeth or adhere cement-like to your dental work. Instead, this delicious confection is crisp, light, and an absolute delight.

There are several flavors of the brittle and a similar Walnut Butter Crunch that Mrs. Geer described as “poor man’s Almond Roca,” and each is $6 for an eight-ounce bag.

The chocolate brittle was rich and intensely flavored, perfect for any chocoholics. But the stand-out was the chipotle beer variety, a unique candy that offers sweet heat and smokiness.

Until Dec. 23 the bakery is collecting adult-sized blankets (new or slightly used) and cash contributions, in partnership with #warmhearts , for distribution to people who are homeless. All donors will receive a $2-off coupon for one dozen doughnuts (valid Jan. 11 to Feb. 28) and be entered into a drawing for prizes.

So if you need to put some ho, ho, ho in your holidays, you know where to go: Geer Edibles, Bakery and More, which is filled to bursting with Christmas spirit and lots of fabulous treats.

Geer Edibles, Bakery and More, 8252 Mayberry Square N., Sylvania, 567-455-5903, http://www.Geer-Edibles.com/ .