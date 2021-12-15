ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Warm and windy day ahead || Sponsored by Whitaker’s Towing

By Amanda Cutshall
eparisextra.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSkies will be overcast in the morning, but will become partly sunny by the afternoon. It’ll be...

eparisextra.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Towing
KAAL-TV

Windy Weather Ahead

I know the word "wind" may cause some people to have flashbacks to last week, but they are not going to be anything like what we saw Wednesday night or Thursday morning. Wind speeds have picked up ahead of a cold front that will be moving through in the next 8-12 hours. These winds will pick back up (to a lesser extent) after the cold front passes. As the pressure increases, air will start to sink; this sinking air will cause an uptick in the wind speeds behind the cold front. The cycle will repeat itself on Tuesday when another cold front comes through. Winds will also shift from south and southwest to northwest between Sunday night and Monday morning, which will make the wind chill feel that much more impactful.
ENVIRONMENT
hawaiinewsnow.com

Wet and windy for the next several days

Showers will favor the usual windward and mauka areas, with an increase in showers and winds by midweek. Trade winds will be kicking up this weekend into next week. Plus keeping a close eye on the radar. Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Friday, December 17, 2021. Updated:...
ENVIRONMENT
hawaiinewsnow.com

Wet and windy for the next several days

Strong trade winds will combine with slightly unstable conditions to bring more showers, mainly for windward and mauka areas, on Monday. Thunderstorms may also be possible Monday afternoon over Hawaii Island. More showers and even stronger trade winds will arrive with a frontal boundary coming in late Monday, with winds reaching advisory levels for some of the windier areas of Maui and Hawaii Island, where rainfall chances will be the greatest. The wet and windy trade wind pattern will likely continue for several days before trades drop of a bit heading into Christmas weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NBC 2

Forecast: Warm, steamy day ahead of Tuesday storms

The first big storm system of the month will usher in some big changes for the days leading up to Christmas. If you’re a fan of the cooler weather, hang in there! A fairly strong cold front will finally bring an end to our long stretch of unseasonably warm December weather, but first, we have a couple more warm days to get through.
ENVIRONMENT
WOWT

David’s Evening Forecast - Cold and windy again Monday, warming through the week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Typical December weather across the area today, temperatures actually coming in just above average for this time of year. Highs topped out in the upper 30s to around 40 in the metro. Winds have been on the breezy side out of the south, keeping us feeling rather chilly. Temperatures will drop back into the 20s tonight, with overnight lows near 22.
OMAHA, NE
hoiabc.com

Warm week ahead of Christmas

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Not much in this forecast will be changing from last night’s forecast but let’s get into it. Somewhat breezy today with plenty of sunshine. Highs today were near average for this time of year. Tonight much of the same with mainly clear skies with lows in the upper-20s.
PEORIA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy