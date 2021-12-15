BlackSky: A SaaS In Space Worth Monitoring

Arlo Technologies, Inc. is overlooked as a security camera manufacturer, but underneath lies a high tech and a recurring lucrative subscription service. I have been eager to write for quite some time about Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) it is a very interesting story and the type of investments you have to love in an era of absurd valuations and concept business models that are dependent on the free money that has been so abundant in recent years. In the coming era of positive interest rates, real businesses that can generate money and are not dependent on the support of financial markets will be more valuable. If this business is selling at a discount and has good growth prospects then it is even more valuable. One of those stocks is ARLO, which is a small company that flies completely under the radar of Wall Street and it hasn't yet popped up in the stock screening models of investors because the change is just underway within the organization and it is not yet recognizable by these methods. The major change happening is that this company is transitioning from a hardware manufacturer to a subscription service provider.

RETAIL ・ 6 DAYS AGO