Dexcom Grows Operations and Employment in Mesa with Additional 500,000-Square-Foot Facility

Dexcom, the global leader in real-time continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) for people with diabetes, has announced the opening of its second Mesa facility, where distribution operations will take place for Dexcom’s innovative continuous glucose monitoring systems. Dexcom leadership joined Mesa Mayor John Giles to formally dedicate the 500,000-square-foot Dexcom Mesa Regional Distribution Center (RDC) with a ribbon cutting ceremony in front of employees, local community members and diabetes care

advocates.

“Mesa is proud to be the home of two Dexcom facilities,” said Mesa Mayor John Giles. “Since their arrival in 2017, Dexcom has increased job opportunities in both healthcare and manufacturing and has proven to be a tremendous community partner. I’m proud of their success and pleased to celebrate the opening of the Regional Distribution Center.”

This new, state-of-the-art facility will help advance Dexcom’s mission to empower people to take control of their diabetes by distributing the world’s leading real-time CGM system. Dexcom CGM technology uses a small, wearable sensor and transmitter to measure and send real-time glucose values wirelessly to a smartphone or a receiver* without the need for painful fingerpricks.† In 2018, Dexcom began manufacturing CGM technology in Mesa with just 300 manufacturing employees and one 10,000-squarefoot manufacturing space. By the end of 2022, Dexcom’s total Mesa operations will span two facilities, four manufacturing areas that are almost entirely automatic, include 1,700 employees, and combined, equate to a footprint the size of nearly 15 American football fields.

“We are overjoyed to celebrate the opening of our new Regional Distribution Center, which will help Dexcom scale distribution of its life-changing CGM technology, including the future next-gen Dexcom G7,” said Kevin Sayer, chairman, president and CEO of Dexcom. “We’re proud to be part of the Mesa community and look forward to helping this city grow by providing meaningful careers in healthcare – with significant hiring goals at both our Dobson manufacturing facility and here at the Regional Distribution

Center – while making a profound impact on the lives of people with diabetes.”

Dexcom is seeking applicants for Material Handlers openings for all shifts. Pay starts at $16.51 an hour, and forklift and pallet jack experience is required. Along with competitive pay, Dexcom benefits include medical, dental, vision, 120 hours of paid time off per year, 40 hours of sick time per year, 401k match, education reimbursement and a great inclusive company culture.

Prior to fully opening, Dexcom’s RDC gained recognition earlier this year as the nation’s first and only fully air conditioned, indoor COVID-19 drive-thru vaccination site. This allowed for more than 100,000 vaccine doses to be administered to the community without facing the Arizona heat.

