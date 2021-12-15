Weather Blog: Severe weather risk limited overnight.

Our severe weather threat looks limited later tonight into the overnight hours. Low pressure over Denver this morning will race toward Minneapolis later tonight. Jet stream wind of 140 miles per hour will move along with the surface low over the Central and Northern Plains. The combination of high moisture, and strong wind both at the surface and aloft will drive thunderstorms late this afternoon over east Nebraska and Iowa. Tornadoes and straight-line damaging thunderstorm wind are expected over those areas. Tornadoes this far north in December are unusual and rare!

Further south into our region: Strong wind aloft along a cold front will set off thunderstorms over Kansas late this afternoon. As those storms arrive into our state late tonight, the strong wind aloft will have lifted out of the region. Moderate wind aloft could still drive a few gusty thunderstorms along with brief heavy downpours during the overnight period.

Numerous showers and thunderstorms will traverse across the western Arkansas region from Midnight through 7 A.M. Thursday. Some of you will see decent rainfall amounts. On average I expect 1/2 to 1 inch of rainfall. The rain will head south of the region tomorrow then return north again for a second shot on Friday. Heavy downpours will be possible with that round as well.

Chief meteorologist Dan Skoff will be here this afternoon and this evening monitoring the weather and will send any necessary updates. I will see you Thursday morning as we track these showers and thunderstorm through our area.

