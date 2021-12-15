ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dr Rekha Chaudhari's book "India's Ancient Legacy of Wellness" launched in presence of Honorable Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Smita Thackeray

Cover picture for the articleMumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 15 (ANI/PNN): On the Occasion of World Digital Day Celebration and Book Launch Honorable Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari congratulated Dr Rekha Chaudhari and appreciated her unique work will definitely bring the attention of citizens across the globe. He also said the book reveals to us...

