TVS Motor Company and BMW Motorrad announce the expansion of their cooperation agreement for future technologies and Electric Vehicles

atlantanews.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHosur (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): TVS Motor Company and BMW Motorrad today announced that they are extending and expanding their long-term partnership with the joint development of new platforms and future technologies, including Electric Vehicles. Based on this decision, TVS Motor Company's scope will include the design...

www.atlantanews.net

atlantanews.net

Team India for BMW Motorrad International GS Trophy 2022 announced

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], December 20 (ANI/BusinessWire India): BMW Motorrad has announced the finalists for 'Team India' who will participate in the BMW Motorrad International GS Trophy 2022. The finalists were chosen from multi-city qualifiers held across the country and will proudly represent India at the international GS Trophy in Albania.
Benzinga

This Technology Company Is Announcing Inroads Into the Metaverse

The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. The metaverse will likely be big. As companies scramble to cash in on the concept, hype and excitement abound. Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) announced it will...
webbikeworld.com

BMW Teams Up with TVS For New Electric Motorcycle Development Deal

The electric motorcycle industry is getting bigger by the day. With Harley-Davidson dropping updates on their new LiveWire ‘Arrow’ electric motorcycle platform (which will be used in the new S2 Del Mar concept), Damon Motors being the usual elusive tease hinting at their new electric HyperFighter Colossus bike pre-CES and Kawasaki blurting outright to the EIMCO masses that we’d get three new electric motorcycles by next year, there’s no denying the clean green energy industry is growing – and other companies are looking to capitalize on the successes of such a boom.
atlantanews.net

Electric Truck Market Projected to Grow 1,413,694 units by 2030, at a CAGR of 39.7%.

The global Electric Truck Market size is expected to grow from approximately 69,597 units in 2021 to reach 1,413,694 units by 2030, at a CAGR of 39.7%. Factors such as rise in pollution and environmental hazards, stringent government regulations, and stiff competition have compelled automotive OEMs to make fuel-efficient and environment-friendly trucks.
atlantanews.net

Self-Driving Truck Technology Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Tesla, TuSimple, General Motors

Latest released Global Self-Driving Truck Technology Market Research Report provides detailed assessment of Key and emerging players showcasing company profiles, product/service offerings, market price, and sales revenue to better derive market size estimation. With this assesment the aim is to provide viewpoint on upcoming trends, growth drivers, opinions and facts derived from industry executives with statistically supported and market validated data. Furthermore, a detailed commentary on How or Why this market may see a growth momentum during the forecast period is analysed and correlated with dominating and emerging players strength and weakness.
East Bay Times

Rivian, Audi, BMW top list of the best electric vehicles of 2021

This year, it seems, all anyone ever wanted to talk about in the car world were electric vehicles. In March, nine EU countries urged the European Commission to accelerate an EU-wide phaseout of gasoline- and diesel-powered vehicles. In November, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced legislation that will require all newly built homes and office buildings in England to include electric vehicle charging capabilities. As of Dec. 1, more than 15 U.S. states had pledged to phase out sales of new cars with combustion engines; at least two more such moves are pending.
gmauthority.com

Toyota Announces Electric Vehicle Strategy To Rival General Motors

Japanese automotive giant Toyota released details on its battery-electric vehicle strategy this week, which will see it introduce 30 EV models across its Toyota and Lexus brands globally by 2030. During a media presentation, Toyota global president Akio Toyoda said the automaker will invest up to $70 billion globally in...
atlantanews.net

Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market is touching new level - A comprehensive study with key players NEXT Future, NextEV, Nissan Motor

The latest released Electric Vehicles (EVs) market research of 125 pages suggests that the industry has made modest progress in tech-driven transformation since 2017. Many organizations have yet to scale their end use applications beyond pilots and proofs-of-concept. Yet, there is a group of manufacturers in Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market that are making significant progress in driving use cases at scale. Characteristics of this group offers an insight into best practice in shaping the Global Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market. Some of the players profiled in research coverage are BYD, Bayerische Motoren Werke, Daimler, Dongfeng Electric Vehicle, FDG Electric Vehicles, Faraday Future, Ford Motor, General Motors, Global Electric Motorcars, Groupe Renault, Honda Motor, Hyundai Motor, Karma Automotive, Lucid Motors, Mitsubishi Motors, NEXT Future, NextEV, Nissan Motor, Tesla Motors, Geely Group & Toyota Motor.Get Free Access to Sample Pages Now: https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/2818556-global-electric-vehicles-22Specifically, Electric Vehicles (EVs) suppliers/manufacturers would need to understand the most probable future industry scenarios – one in which multiple player categories are likely to benefit or, in more extreme cases, by type of player such as OEMs or distributors, who can be expected to dominate the Electric Vehicles (EVs) aftermarket landscape. The need to create a path for themselves that considers their strategic aspirations, the shape of their presence in the Global Electric Vehicles (EVs) market, their partnerships and position within the value chain, and the tools that enable and deepen their relationships with their customers. By managing key dimensions identified with the study, Electric Vehicles (EVs) suppliers/manufacturers can turn as powerful engine of growth in years to come.
Seekingalpha.com

TVS Motor and BMW Motorrad expands long-term partnership

India's TVS Motor and BMW Motorrad announce cooperation agreement for future technologies and electric vehicles. Per the terms, TVS Motor's scope will include designing and developing future BMW Motorrad products and delivering quality, supply chain management, and industrialization. Under this enhanced cooperation, both companies have identified a range of products...
atlantanews.net

Vehicle Telematics in Public Sector Market is Booming Worldwide with Omnitracs, BMW, Toyota Motors

Vehicle Telematics in Public Sector Market Comprehensive Study is an expert and top to bottom investigation on the momentum condition of the worldwide Vehicle Telematics in Public Sector industry with an attention on the Global market. The report gives key insights available status of the Vehicle Telematics in Public Sector producers and is an important wellspring of direction and course for organizations and people keen on the business. By and large, the report gives an inside and out understanding of 2021-2026 worldwide Vehicle Telematics in Public Sector Market covering extremely significant parameters.
wkzo.com

India’s TVS Motor and BMW Motorrad tie up to make electric vehicles

BENGALURU (Reuters) – India’s TVS Motor Company said on Wednesday it will develop electric vehicles (EV) with BMW’s motorcycle brand in India, joining a host of Indian automakers that have sought to expand their clean mobility offering. Earlier in the day, TVS shares jumped as much as...
atlantanews.net

A Comprehensive Study Exploring EV (Electric Vehicle) Motor Controller Market | Key Players Shenzhen Inovance Technology, Parker, Kelly Controls, Shanghai E-drive

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of COVID-19 EV (Electric Vehicle) Motor Controller Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the COVID-19 EV (Electric Vehicle) Motor Controller market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
thefabricator.com

BMW invests in a company building a 3D printer based on MIT technology

BMW is the lead investor in Rapid Liquid Print, a start-up developing a 3D printer designed to use industry-standard elastomers to produce soft, flexible products that need minimal postprocessing. MIT granted RLP an exclusive license to use the gel-printing technology, devised at the Massachusetts university’s Self-Assembly Lab. The German...
aithority.com

Synoptek Announces Expansion With Acquisition of Rapid Technologies

Leading Managed Services Provider and Global Systems Integrator Acquires Rapid Technologies to Strengthen its ServiceNow Capabilities. Synoptek, a leader in the global IT consulting field, announced the strategic acquisition of Rapid Technologies, an Elite ServiceNow partner focused on consulting, implementation and managed services for ServiceNow’s industry-leading enterprise service management (ESM) solutions. The deal strengthens Synoptek’s ability to not only envision and implement ServiceNow solutions for its customers, but also to provide ongoing application support management offerings that will enable clients to get the most out of their investments.
insideevs.com

How Is Hyundai's Hydrogen Car Bet Working Out?

For a time, there's was quite a debate about whether electric cars would make it into the mainstream. Many automakers also banked on hydrogen as the automotive alternative fuel of the future. More specifically, several brands touted future hydrogen fuel-cell cars as having the edge over battery-electric vehicles. Even when...
