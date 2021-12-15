ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Seahawks have 'elevated all alerts' regarding COVID precautions

By Liz Mathews
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rStbk_0dNTZwsx00

By last count, the NFL has had at least 75 players test positive for COVID-19 since Monday. The Seattle Seahawks, however, don’t have a single player on the list.

Coach Pete Carroll was asked on Monday how he was addressing concerns surrounding the recent surge of coronavirus cases around the league.

“We just elevated all of our alerts on mask-wearing and all of the stuff that we can do there,” Carroll told reporters. “We have been talking about it for a couple of days leading into it. I didn’t have that news when I met with the team today, so I didn’t get to convey that to them, but I was on the topic anyway. Everybody is on high alert.”

Unfortunately for the Seahawks, they are set to face the Rams in Week 15 and Los Angeles is currently one of the teams facing the highest levels of outbreak as of this post.

“We’re just trying to stay healthy,” Carroll said. “We’re going to try to keep doing a good job at it. Hopefully, we can get through just another day. Just one day at a time. It’s constant as anything we’ve ever been around. We just have to do a good job. I’ve got to do better. I have to remind guys more.”

For now, the Seahawks and Rams are set to kick off at 1:25 p.m. PT on Sunday in Los Angeles.

Comments / 1

Related
ClutchPoints

Tyler Lockett, another Russell Wilson Seahawks weapon out with COVID

The Seattle Seahawks are already dealing with a number of injuries heading into their Week 15 game against the Los Angeles Rams. Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson has one injured weapon in wide receiver D.K. Metcalf and just lost two more due to positive COVID-19 tests. Per Field Yates of ESPN, Tyler Lockett and Alex Collins have tested positive for COVID-19.
NFL
The Spun

Seahawks Star Furious With NFL’s Latest Decision

Seahawks star linebacker K.J. Wright isn’t happy with the NFL’s decision to postpone his team’s game against the Rams. Wright voiced his displeasure on Twitter by saying that the rules are bent in favor of the Rams and that he was lied to. He also thinks that if this were the other way around (meaning if Seattle had the outbreak) the game would still be going on as scheduled.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Schefter
thespun.com

NFL Decides On New Kickoff Time For Rams-Seahawks Game

Another domino has fallen in the NFL’s current scheduling crisis. This time, it’s the big NFC West showdown between the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams getting a new kickoff time. On Friday, the NFL officially moved the Seahawks-Rams game from Sunday to Tuesday. That game will now...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#American Football#The Seattle Seahawks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
49erswebzone

Boxer Frank Gore remains hopeful 49ers will call

Frank Gore is a busy man these days. The future Hall of Fame NFL running back is preparing for his pro boxing debut against former NBA star Deron Williams on Saturday. However, he still loves the team that drafted him in 2005—the San Francisco 49ers. Even while training for this weekend's event, he is doing so in a 49ers tank top, and his fight entrance outfit colors are red and gold.
NFL
CBS LA

Rams Home Tilt With Seahawks Pushed To Tuesday Due To COVID Outbreak

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Rams home divisional battle with the Seattle Seahawks, originally scheduled to take place Sunday, has been moved to Tuesday due to an outbreak of COVID cases in the Rams locker room. The NFL confirmed that the game has been pushed to Tuesday at 4 p.m. Pacific time. As of Thursday, the Rams had 25 players on the NFL’s reserve/COVID list, nearly half their active roster, including star players Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr. and Jalen Ramsey, according to ESPN. The NFL has been hit hard by COVID-19, which has lead to a spike in case numbers around the league. Two other games were also pushed. Saturday’s game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Cleveland Browns was moved to Monday, and Sunday’s game between the Washington Football Team and the Philadelphia Eagles was pushed to Tuesday as well.
NFL
FanSided

3 college programs crazy enough to hire Urban Meyer

After a disastrous and ugly exit from the Jacksonville Jaguars, there may be some college programs crazy enough to hire him. The Jacksonville Jaguars were always taking a risk in hiring Urban Meyer as their head coach, considering his exits from his previous college football gigs. There were many that were skeptical that Meyer would last more than a year in the NFL. Sure enough, Meyer did not even last a full season.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

51K+
Followers
103K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy