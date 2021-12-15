ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

BWF World C'ships: Prannoy, Ashwini Ponnappa-Sikki Reddy pair advance into pre-quarters

atlantanews.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMadrid [Spain], December 15 (ANI): HS Prannoy and the women's doubles team of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy on Wednesday advanced into the pre-quarter-finals of the ongoing BWF World Championships 2021 in Huelva....

www.atlantanews.net

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Sporting world battles surging Covid cases

The coronavirus is once again disrupting global sport, forcing the cancellation of English Premier League matches and the scrapping of a one-day cricket series. AFP Sport looks at the state of play around the world as authorities scramble to cope with the surging pandemic. -- Five of the 10 Premier League matches scheduled for this weekend are off. The clubs are due to meet on Monday to discuss the crisis, with differences emerging over whether to temporarily halt the season as a firebreaker for infections or to carry on. Brentford manager Thomas Frank has called for a "circuit break" as positive tests multiply during the busiest time in the English football calendar. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said it could soon become impossible to maintain the schedule as squads become over-stretched by Covid absences and injuries. -- Morocco coach Vahid Halilhodzic has expressed his fear that the already-delayed Africa Cup of Nations, due to kick off in Cameroon next month, could be called off due to the renewed threat of Covid-19 and the possibility that European clubs might not release players for the tournament.
NFL
The Independent

England fight back with three first-session wickets in second Ashes Test

England’s bowlers rallied on the second afternoon of the day/night Ashes Test, beating their day one wicket tally with three successes in the first session at Adelaide Oval.The touring attack toiled away as their rivals racked up 221 for two on Thursday, but got some much-needed rewards in stifling conditions and 37 degree heat.Ollie Robinson bounced back from a no-ball howler to dismiss Marnus Labuschagne for 103, Joe Root cleaned up the in-form Travis Head for 18 and Ben Stokes outgunned fellow all-rounder Cameron Green to drag back some of the lost momentum.Having been badly dropped twice by wicketkeeper Jos...
SPORTS
olympics.com

Andy Murray defeats Rafael Nadal in Abu Dhabi exhibition

Not bad for "a couple of old guys". Andy Murray said he hoped he and Rafael Nadal could put on a "good performance" at the World Tennis Championship exhibition tournament in Abu Dhabi on Friday (17 December). And the veterans - combined age 69 - did not disappoint with Britain's...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ships#Bwf World#Prannoy#Ani#N Sikki Reddy#Indian
AFP

No great expectations for Nadal on return in Abu Dhabi

Rafael Nadal returns to competition in Abu Dhabi on Friday with his expectations low after a lengthy injury absence but hopes high of lining up in next month's Australian Open. The 20-time major champion has struggled with a foot injury for the past six months -â forcing him to miss both Wimbledon and the US Open. His first event in four months is the Mubadala World Tennis Championship exhibition where the Spaniard will face another former world number one Andy Murray or Dan Evans on Friday. Nadal is guaranteed to get two matches under his belt in the UAE capital, which will help him assess the progress he has made with regard to his foot.
TENNIS
sacramentosun.com

BWF World C'ships: Kidambi Srikanth storms into quarterfinals

Madrid [Spain], December 16 (ANI): Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth on Thursday entered into the quarter-finals of the ongoing BWF World Championships in Huelva. Srikanth defeated China's Lu Guang Zu in straight sets 21-10, 21-15, in a match that lasted for 40 minutes. On the other hand, the men's doubles pair...
SPORTS
The Independent

Andy Murray takes positives after defeat to Andrey Rublev in Abu Dhabi

Andy Murray believes he has greater clarity in how he will approach his matches next year after taking the positives from reaching the final of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship.Murray was denied a third title at the exhibition event in Abu Dhabi having won in 2009 and 2015, after being outgunned by Andrey Rublev who prevailed 6-4 7-6 (2) on Saturday evening.The Scot, 34, has defeated British compatriot Dan Evans and 20-time grand slam winner Rafael Nadal in the last few days so was not too downcast at going down to a player ranked fifth in the world.The...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
Place
Madrid, Spain
NewsBreak
Sports
dallassun.com

BWF World C'ships: HS Prannoy crashes out after defeat against Loh Kean Yew

Madrid [Spain], December 17 (ANI): Indian shuttler HS Prannoy on Friday lost in the quarter-finals of the ongoing BWF World Championship in Huelva and bowed out of the tournament. Battling at Court 1, Prannoy lost against Singapore's Loh Kean Yew in straight sets 21-14, 21-12, in a match that lasted...
SPORTS
albuquerqueexpress.com

BWF World C'ships: PV Sindhu collapses against Tai Tzu Ying in QF clash

Madrid [Spain], December 17 (ANI): Defending champion PV Sindhu on Friday crashed out of the BWF World Championships 2021 after suffering a straight games defeat against Tai Tzu Ying in the quarter-finals in Huelva. Tai Tzu Ying defeated shuttler from India by 21-17, 21-13 in a clash that lasted for...
SPORTS
The Independent

Ronnie O’Sullivan advances in final of World Grand Prix

Ronnie O’Sullivan booked his spot in the final of the World Grand Prix but apologised for an “embarrassing” performance as he overcame Stuart Bingham in an error-strewn encounter.Both players were below-par at the Coventry Building Society Arena but O’Sullivan did enough to record a 6-2 victory which moves him into his first ranking showpiece of the season, with Neil Robertson lying in wait.O’Sullivan said afterwards on ITV4: “We both stunk it out. We were both really, really poor, we looked like a couple of old club players, that’s what it felt like. Really embarrassing but there you go, sorry about...
SPORTS
The Independent

Andy Murray beaten by Andrey Rublev in Mubadala World Tennis Championship final

Andy Murray was denied a third Mubadala World Tennis Championship title after a straight-sets defeat to Andrey Rublev in the final of the exhibition event in Abu Dhabi Murray had beaten old rival Rafael Nadal on Friday to book a showdown against world number five Rublev but the 2009 and 2015 champion lost the first set before slipping 4-2 down in the second.The Scot won three games in a row and although he was unable to force a decider as Rublev claimed a 6-4 7-6 (2) victory, Murray can reflect on an encouraging week having beaten British compatriot Dan...
TENNIS
The Independent

European cup matches postponed after France imposes new travel restrictions

All seven European matches involving French and British clubs this weekend have been postponed, tournament organiser EPCR has announced.The decision has been made in response to new travel restrictions brought in by the French government that have made cross-border competition impossible.Five Heineken Champions Cup games have fallen, on top of the two already lost to Covid outbreaks, and two Challenge Cup matches.“The board received briefings from the three professional leagues which included updated information from the respective governments,” an EPCR statement read.“However, there were insufficient assurances that these matches would not be at risk.”The decision to reschedule the games rather...
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy