Theater & Dance

Shakira to head new dance competition series 'Dancing With Myself'

atlantanews.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], December 15 (ANI): Colombian singer-songwriter Shakira has partnered with NBC to head a new dance challenge series titled 'Dancing with Myself'. According to Variety, inspired by Shakira's own passion for dance, 'Dancing with Myself' will be a family-friendly competition that aims to bring out the performer in...

www.atlantanews.net

nowdecatur.com

Shakira Teams With NBC For Dance Challenge Series

NBC is joining forces with Shakira on the dance challenge series Dancing with Myself. The network announced Tuesday (Dec. 14th) that the show will feature dancers competing in a series of high-energy dance challenges that are designed and demonstrated by the show’s celebrity creators, including Shakira. Isolated in their...
THEATER & DANCE
c21media.net

Irwin Entertainment and Shakira partner on NBC isolation dance format

US broadcast network NBC is joining forces with LA prodco Irwin Entertainment and singer Shakira for dance challenge series Dancing With Myself. The competition show will feature new dancers every week, isolated in their own pods, who have to learn a routine and then perform it with their own unique twist for a live audience.
THEATER & DANCE
wfav951.com

