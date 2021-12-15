Commonwealth Weightlifting C'ships: Punam Yadav wins silver; Arockiya, Vikas clinch bronze

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Are you someone who loves facing challenges and have the ability to prove yourself? Are you someone who feels competition is necessary to understand your strengths? Do you take inspiration from other achievers and have complete belief in your capabilities? Then here is an opportunity for you to not only become a part of the institution both prepare you and also reward you for the efforts you put in.

EDUCATION ・ 1 DAY AGO