ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Commonwealth Weightlifting C'ships: Punam Yadav wins silver; Arockiya, Vikas clinch bronze

atlantanews.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTashkent [Uzbekistan], December 15 (ANI): India's weightlifter Punam Yadav on Tuesday won the silver medal in the women's 76kg category at the ongoing Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships 2021 in Tashkent. Punam Yadav lifted a total of 220kg (98122) and stood seventh in the...

www.atlantanews.net

Comments / 0

Related
atlantanews.net

Win scholarship worth 1000 crore with SCORE by Sri Chaitanya

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Are you someone who loves facing challenges and have the ability to prove yourself? Are you someone who feels competition is necessary to understand your strengths? Do you take inspiration from other achievers and have complete belief in your capabilities? Then here is an opportunity for you to not only become a part of the institution both prepare you and also reward you for the efforts you put in.
EDUCATION
atlantanews.net

Odisha govt honours athletes for outstanding performance in sports

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], December 17 (ANI): In recognition of the outstanding performance of athletes at the national and international level, the Sports and Youth Services Department on Friday honoured 237 athletes from across the state. Minister for Sports and Youth Services, Tusharkanti Behera, felicitated the athletes with cash prizes in...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vikas Thakur
Person
Punam Yadav
atlantanews.net

Ice Skates Market Is Going To Boom | Nordica, Rollerlade, CCM Hockey

Latest Market Research on "Ice Skates Market" is now released to provide hidden gems performance analysis in recent years and years to come. The study explains a detailed overview of market dynamics, segmentation, product portfolio, business plans, and the latest development in the industry. Staying on top of market trends & drivers is always remain crucial for decision-makers and marketers to hold emerging opportunity.
MARKETS
The Independent

Andy Murray takes positives after defeat to Andrey Rublev in Abu Dhabi

Andy Murray believes he has greater clarity in how he will approach his matches next year after taking the positives from reaching the final of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship.Murray was denied a third title at the exhibition event in Abu Dhabi having won in 2009 and 2015, after being outgunned by Andrey Rublev who prevailed 6-4 7-6 (2) on Saturday evening.The Scot, 34, has defeated British compatriot Dan Evans and 20-time grand slam winner Rafael Nadal in the last few days so was not too downcast at going down to a player ranked fifth in the world.The...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weightlifters#Silver#Ani#Cwg#Vikasthakur#Men#Sai Media#Indian
atlantanews.net

Agro Textiles Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants- Logrotex, Arrigoni, Nvevolutia

The Latest Released Agro Textiles market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Agro Textiles market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Agro Textiles market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as CriadoyLópezSLCriado y Lopez SL, Logrotex, BENIPLAST - BENITEX, Arrigoni & Nvevolutia.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Anti-Venom Market Future Growth Outlook: Merck, MicroPharm, Pfizer

The Latest Released Anti-Venom market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Anti-Venom market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Anti-Venom market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as CSL, Merck, BTG, Pfizer, Haffkine Bio-Pharmaceutical, Rare Disease Therapeutics, Flynn Pharma, Vins Bioproducts, Bharat Serums and Vaccines, Serum Biotech & MicroPharm.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy