Tony Kahn once again left the fans wanting more. Yes, you read that right, a professional wrestling company leaving the fans wanting more. What a novel concept that is right? But that is exactly what AEW did Wednesday night during their Winter Is Coming Special headlined by the AEW World Championship match Hangman Adam Page vs Bryan Danielson. Many people thought Page would get the clean victory going into the match, however, Tony Kahn pulled an old rabbit out of his hat. Just as I thought he would use the time limit draw to have another pay-off match down the road between these two wrestlers. And like with Kenny Omega and Danielson, this was the right call.

