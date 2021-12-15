ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Are gun rights safe after S.B. 8?

The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27Rrwd_0dNTZ16900

When the Supreme Court agreed to hear, on an expedited basis, the pleas of abortion providers to stop Texas’s draconian and unusual six-week abortion ban, the challengers had an unlikely ally: the Firearms Policy Coalition, an active and assertive gun-rights organization.

A key aspect of the fight over Texas’ Senate Bill 8, or S.B. 8, is how the law purports to insulate itself from federal court review by allowing only private individuals, not government officials, to enforce its provisions. Firearms Policy Coalition filed an amicus brief arguing that Texas’ scheme threatened not only a right to reproductive autonomy but also Second Amendment rights. Though the brief disclaimed any ultimate stance on whether the Constitution protects the right to abortion, it underscored that the state’s approach “could just as easily be used by other states to restrict First and Second Amendment rights or, indeed, virtually any settled or debated constitutional right.”

That brief — and the many others from those opposed to S.B. 8 — did not persuade enough justices. On Friday, the court issued an opinion that gave the providers a nominal victory in allowing their suit to proceed against certain medical licensing officials, but on the whole, undercut the ability to get meaningful pre-enforcement review against other state officials, like the state attorney general, state court clerks who docket the lawsuits, or state court judges who hear them.

Writing for a 5-4 majority, Justice Neil Gorsuch said: “The truth is . . . those seeking to challenge the constitutionality of state laws are not always able to pick and choose the timing and preferred forum for their arguments.” He claimed the court has often required those same rules “whether the challenged law in question is said to chill the free exercise of religion, the freedom of speech, the right to bear arms, or any other right,” and declared that the abortion providers were “not entitled to a special exemption.” But many observers — and the dissenting justices, including Chief Justice John Roberts — saw the court’s failure to grant relief differently.

Chief Justice Roberts, writing for himself and the three more liberal justices, stated plainly how the lawsuit was about the way Texas “employed an array of stratagems designed to shield its unconstitutional law from judicial review.” He argued that state court clerks — whom the majority held to be improper defendants — are by the specific design of the statute “unavoidably enlisted in the scheme to enforce S.B. 8’s unconstitutional provisions, and thus are sufficiently ‘connect[ed]’ to such enforcement to be proper defendants.” Responding to the majority’s claim that such relief does not rest firmly on past decisions, Roberts proclaimed that “[a]ny novelty in this remedy is a direct result of the novelty of Texas’s scheme.”

Justice Sonia Sotomayor , writing for herself and Justices Stephen Breyer and Elena Kagan , was even more trenchant. She accused the majority of “betray[ing] not only the citizens of Texas but also our constitutional system of government.” She concluded her separate opinion with a stark description of the dispute. The disagreement among the justices over the proper outcome was not merely about legal technicalities, she insisted, but “over whether states may nullify federal constitutional rights by employing schemes like the one at hand.” The majority, she asserted, answered yes. And she predicted the court would not be prepared to face the “far-reaching repercussions” from its “choice to shrink from Texas’ challenge to federal supremacy.”

Those potential repercussions were not lost on commentators. Immediately after the opinion came down, one avid court watcher suggested the ruling would allow a state to “ban handguns or concealed carry purely through private enforcement, without any executive branch participation.” Political scientist Amanda Hollis-Brusky also raised the analogy to gun rights. She asked people to imagine how the justices would react if California had done to gun rights what Texas did to abortion, creating a world in which gun sales ceased and gun ownership became “a de facto state crime.”

These observations seem correct: The majority’s ruling permits a state to at least temporarily ban handguns in defiance of District of Columbia v. Heller by thwarting effective federal pre-enforcement review — and yet, as Hollis-Brusky implies, it would be hard to see the conservative justices reaching that same conclusion if gun rights were at stake. But we will likely never have a chance to test that hypothesis.

For decades, there has been a groundswell of conservative opposition to the correctness and, indeed, legitimacy of Roe v. Wade. That opposition has long included state legislatures, state governors and attorneys general and local and national networks of conservative activists and advocacy organizations. In contrast, there is almost no official condemnation of Heller. I’m not aware of a single one of the 2020 Democratic presidential contenders calling for Heller to be overturned or seeking to return the country to a militia-based understanding of the Second Amendment. Nor are state elected officials in power calling for the decision’s reexamination. Almost none of the major gun violence prevention organizations seeks a court decision overruling Heller. Because of those factors, it is almost unimaginable that a Democratic-controlled state would enact a law that directly contravenes Heller by banning the possession of handguns in the home for self-defense in the same way that S.B. 8 directly contravenes the core teaching of Roe. I recently explained why California Governor Gavin Newsom ’s new proposal doesn’t come close to mirroring S.B. 8.

While gun rights might not be formally safe after the court’s S.B. 8 decision, they are — for all practical purposes — as safe as ever. What the court’s decision in the S.B. 8 case likely means is that conservative lawmakers will continue playing constitutional hardball by deploying similar schemes to undermine other rights they dislike. The same tactics are unlikely to occur on the other side of the aisle and almost certainly not for gun rights.

In other words, asymmetric polarization makes the Supreme Court’s decision an even more lopsided conservative victory than it might otherwise have been.

Jacob D. Charles is a lecturing fellow at Duke University School of Law and executive director of the Duke Center for Firearms Law. He writes and teaches on the Second Amendment and the regulation of public and private violence. Twitter: @JacobCharlesNC

Comments / 4

Related
Texas Monthly

The Supreme Court Sparks a Strange Alliance Between Advocates of Gun Rights and Abortion Rights

Nine o’clock in the evening on a Saturday night is a curious time for a governor to announce a legislative initiative, but that was when California governor Gavin Newsom posted last weekend about his new plan to regulate certain guns in his state. “We will work to create the ability for private citizens to sue anyone who manufactures, distributes, or sells an assault weapon or ghost gun kit or parts in CA,” Newsom’s office tweeted.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vogue Magazine

What the Supreme Court Just Ruled on Abortion Scares Me, and It Should Scare You Too

On Friday the Supreme Court had the chance to strike down a completely unconstitutional, totally insane Texas law that bans abortion after six weeks. The law goes even further than that—it limits what kind of lawsuit can be filed to challenge it and puts bounties on everyone from doctors to Uber drivers who might assist in an abortion in some way. It was the kind of law that was so dystopian that many people didn’t believe it would even be enacted, but on September 1, S.B. 8 was instated in the state of Texas. Even many conservative court watchers thought the Supreme Court should and would strike down the law because it went contrary to both Roe and Planned Parenthood v. Casey. Instead, the Court last Friday kicked the case back to the district courts.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Amy Coney Barrett is right about safe haven laws

Regardless of what the pro-choice side says, Amy Coney Barrett is correct: No one is forcing a woman to raise a child once he or she is born. Last week, the Supreme Court justice inquired about safe haven laws during oral arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. The case involves a 2018 Mississippi law that bans abortion after 15 weeks, except to protect the life of the mother.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Texas State
Sacramento Bee

Gavin Newsom said California could do to guns what Texas did to abortion. Did he mean it?

One could look at the Supreme Court’s absurd ratification of Texas’ convoluted abortion ban and foresee the dissolution of our constitutional order. No less an authority than the court’s conservative chief justice, John Roberts — quoting from a decision by his most influential predecessor, John Marshall — warned that endorsing the state’s end run around the court’s holding in Roe v. Wade could reduce the Constitution to a “solemn mockery.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
Rolling Stone

Today’s Supreme Court Case Makes It Clear: Amy Coney Barrett Will Decide the Future of Abortion Rights in the United States

The Supreme Court on Wednesday heard a Mississippi case that could overturn Roe v. Wade. After almost two hours of oral argument, it’s clear that the fate of nationwide legal abortion is now in the hands of Justice Amy Coney Barrett. That’s not good news for the future of abortion rights. The case argued today involved a ban on abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy. Roe and subsequent Supreme Court cases had been entirely clear that states could not ban abortion before “viability,” a medical term indicating when a fetus has developed enough that it could survive outside a woman on...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

'The right to bear arms is clearly in the Constitution': Texas abortion ban author tears into Gov. Newsom's bid to use law to pass stricter gun control in California

Texas state Sen. Bryan Hughes, author of the controversial new abortion ban, has a message for California Gov. Gavin Newsom's bid to use his framework to create a gun control law: 'Good luck with that.'. The Texas law, which bans abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected around 6 weeks,...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Breyer
Person
Elena Kagan
Person
Neil Gorsuch
Person
Sonia Sotomayor
Person
Gavin Newsom
Person
John Roberts
Reason.com

California Governor Calls for S.B. 8-Style Legislation Targeting Firearms

Prior to the Supreme Court's consideration of Whole Women's Health v. Jackson and United States v. Texas, the Firearms Policy Coalition warned that barring pre-enforcement challenges to Texas S.B. 8 would make it easier for Blue states to constrain Second Amendment and other constitutional rights. They raised their concerns in both a cert petition and brief on the merits.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Mail

Vaccinated AND boosted Democrat senators Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker BOTH contract COVID and say they’re suffering mild symptoms 18 months after Warren’s brother died of virus

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and New Jersey Senator Cory Booker have both tested positive for COVID-19 and tweeted news of their diagnoses on Sunday. Warren, 72, was the first to announce her diagnosis and said her infection was mild and that she had both vaccine doses as well as her booster shot.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

Washington state senator dies month after revealing COVID illness

Washinton state Sen. Doug Ericksen, a rigid conservative, died last Friday at age 52, his family confirmed in a statement Saturday. Why it matters: The Washington Republican's death Friday came a month after he told a local radio station that he had tested positive for coronavirus while in El Salvador, per CNN. Ericksen's cause of death has not been made public.
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Rights#Second Amendment#Constitutional Right#State Senate#The Supreme Court#S B 8
mediaite.com

‘He Doesn’t Have the Guts’: Bernie Sanders Tears Into Joe Manchin for Killing Build Back Better Bill

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) railed at Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) for pulling the plug on President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better agenda. Manchin announced on Fox News Sunday that he won’t support the bill, which virtually torpedoes months of effort by the Democrats to get that legislation passed in Congress. CNN’s Jake Tapper asked Sanders for his response on State of the Union, and he bitterly commented that Manchin “will have a lot of explaining to do to the people of West Virginia, to tell him why he doesn’t have the guts to take on the drug companies, to lower the cost of prescription drugs, why he is not prepared to expand home healthcare…”
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
The Hill

The Hill

414K+
Followers
50K+
Post
304M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy