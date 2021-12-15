ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

31% Think This Company's Holiday Baskets Make The Best Gifts

By Amanda Tarlton
Mashed
Mashed
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you have a foodie on your Christmas list this year, you have a lot of options when it comes to food gifts. There are fancy samplers, with everything from chocolate to tea to cheese. There are meal delivery services like Home Chef and Blue Apron that will encourage them to...

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Related
WGNO

Best cooking gifts

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which cooking gifts are the best? Does a family member, friend or partner love to cook? Whether they’re a seasoned chef or someone just starting in the culinary world, there are plenty of great gift ideas that will help elevate their kitchen and improve their […]
RECIPES
Natchez Democrat

Christmas cards and Pinterest recipes

Each year, I get to host Christmas Eve dinner at my house for my family of four. I usually start studying Pinterest for new and interesting recipes involving my crock pot or possibly tackling a new bread dough recipe sometime early fall. We’ve enjoyed bacon-wrapped venison tenderloin, Delmonico potatoes, ciabatta...
RECIPES
Apartment Therapy

Store Your Christmas Decor in Style With These Practical Bags

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Whether you take your Christmas decorations down as soon as possible, waving goodbye to your tree and ornaments for another year on Dec. 26, or like to leave them up for as long as deemed acceptable, undecorating after the holiday season can prove a tedious task. Not only does it feel a little sad taking down your festive wreath and twinkle lights for another year, putting everything back in a neat and organized manner can be a little challenging.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martha Stewart
WKBN

Best hot chocolate gift set

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which hot chocolate gift sets are best? A delicious cup of hot chocolate warms the body and the spirit, especially during the festive holiday season. While hot chocolate may be somewhat of an indulgence, it’s certainly a drink that embraces feelings of coziness and happiness, […]
FOOD & DRINKS
uticaphoenix.net

The best weather for holiday candy-making

I don’t know about you, but I have been leaning on comfort foods to deal with the amped-up stress of the last few years. Candies, like brittle, are best made on cool, dry days. Cool weather helps avoid unwanted candy crystals from forming. Proper storage is also critical for...
LIFESTYLE
Mashed

Over 27% Agree This Is The Best Main Dish To Serve For Christmas Dinner

On Thanksgiving Day, nearly all of us have the exact same thing for our big holiday meal, that being the time-honored turkey, of course. On Easter, we actually get a choice of entrees: ham or lamb. (Spam may also be an option, at least if you live in Hawaii). With Christmas, however, there is a much wider variety of traditional foods from which to select. If you're super old-school, as in "What would Charles Dickens do?," you may want so serve a roast goose (best accompanied by wassail, figgy pudding, and mince pies). If you are a fan of Japanese culture, a bucket of KFC's finest may be on the table. If you're in a Hispanic neighborhood, your local carniceria will have holiday tamales in abundance –- and if you're in New Mexico, you may even be able to get those tamales "Christmas-style," meaning smothered in both red and green chile sauces.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Best Gifts#Gift Baskets#Christmas#Summer Sausage#Home Chef#Blue Apron#Harry David#Hickory Farms
Mashed

Aldi Shoppers Are So Excited For These 3 Holiday Trail Mixes

More than 40 million people shop at Aldi every single month (via Aldi). The national grocery chain — which has more than 2,000 locations across the country — is famous for its ultra low prices that save you money, minimalist store layout that's easy to navigate, and "Special Buys" section that's fun to browse through whenever you stop by. Popular among Aldi fans, the retailer's "Special Buys" are seasonal, limited-edition food and home products that sell out quickly.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
AZFamily

Consumer Reports: The best chef's cutlery revealed for holiday gifts

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The holiday season is coming up fast, a time when even novice cooks often enter the kitchen. One tool that can make meal prep and entertaining a cut above the rest is a good chef's knife, which can make chopping and slicing a lot easier. You can pay a lot or a little.
FOOD & DRINKS
SheKnows

Groupon Is Having a Huge Last-Minute Holiday Gift Sale & You Might Even Get to Snag a Private Cooking Class with Martha Stewart

As you wrap up your holiday shopping, you might be struggling with what to gift that coworker or extended family member of yours. Should you give them another candle? Awkwardly gift-wrap a popcorn tin? Instead, head straight to Groupon during its first-ever Groupon Day, where you can snag the ultimate local experience as a gift for 30 percent off. And the best part? As part of today’s one-day sale, you could even win the chance to take a private virtual cooking class with Martha Stewart herself.   View this post on Instagram   A post shared by Groupon (@groupon) Groupon Day is in full swing...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Recipes
ETOnline.com

Shop Amazon's Best Gifts Under $25 That Will Arrive By Christmas

Just call us Santa’s elves, because we just found a haul of great gifts from Amazon's 2021 holiday gift guide for under $25 that will tempt even the most scrupulous shoppers. That’s right: Buying thoughtful gifts for your friends and family doesn’t have to break the bank.
HOME & GARDEN
Mashed

How To Best Use Your Holiday Leftovers, According To A Chef

Ah, the holidays: a time for hopefully getting some days off work, celebrating with loved ones, indulging in lots of delicious festive food, and then, of course, dealing with all those leftovers. If you've ever hosted a holiday meal, you've probably found yourself staring at a half-stripped turkey carcass or ham bone in your fridge the next day, wondering what to do with the excess meat.
RECIPES
SheKnows

Last-Minute Holiday Gifts You Can Pick Up at Trader Joe’s

The days leading up to Christmas are a frantic time for the procrastinators of the world (including us). We’re finalizing dinner menus, putting the finishing touches on our Christmas decor, and — of course — gift shopping. But if there’s one holiday hack we’ve learned this year, it’s that there’s one particular grocery store that’ll help you tackle all three tasks: Trader Joe’s. Not only can you stop in to pick up easy-to-make appetizers to round out the menu for your upcoming family gathering, but you can also pick up last-minute gifts.
SHOPPING
HOLAUSA

Last-minute holiday gifts for the spirits enthusiasts

Every year and more than once, we find ourselves clueless about what to buy. While we start to ramp up these last days of holiday gifting season, last-minute gift ideas always come in handy. We created a list dedicated to the spirits enthusiasts on your list. Whether you’re looking...
SHOPPING
Mashed

Holiday Roasted Nuts Recipe

There's something about an assortment of nuts that feels quite festive. Sure, there's nothing particularly festive about almonds, peanuts, and cashews, but when you toss them all together along with some cinnamon and sugar, they instantly feel at place in a holiday spread. Recipe developer Stephanie Rapone definitely agrees with this sentiment, and her holiday roasted nuts recipe will immediately brighten your spirits.
RECIPES
SPY

Shop the Best Gifts Under $20 and Be the Best Secret Santa Ever

Picking out the best gifts under $20 is a bit of an art form, and it’s a challenge we take seriously! With Christmas right around the corner, we know that a lot of our readers are trying to find worthwhile gifts while abiding by Secret Santa price limits. Just like decorating the tree or sipping hot chocolate, participating in a Secret Santa is something we do every December, even if we don’t always enjoy it as much as those first two traditions. And whether it’s with your co-workers, friends or family, there’s always that perfect Secret Santa gift that’s the envy...
SHOPPING
New York Post

The 25 best gifts from Uncommon Goods that’ll arrive before Christmas

If there are two things we love before Christmas (besides the cookies, of course), it’s (1) thinking of a really good gift idea and (2) receiving it in the mail before Christmas. Hitting both nails on the head is Uncommon Goods. The brand is essentially your one-stop shop for...
SHOPPING
Mashed

Mashed

74K+
Followers
26K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy