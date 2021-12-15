ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Allegiant adds new nonstop flight from Tulsa to Florida

By FOX23.com News Staff
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=308W2c_0dNTYdKB00
Allegiant is offering a new nonstop flight to Sarasota, Florida, with tickets as low as $43.

TULSA, Okla. — Allegiant is offering a new nonstop flight to Sarasota, Florida, with tickets as low as $43.

Beginning on Wednesday Tulsa International Airport will offer flights twice a week to Sarasota Bradenton International Airport in Florida.

To celebrate the new flight, Allegiant is offering ticket prices as low as $43 until mid-March.

“The sunny beaches of Florida offer vacationers the perfect winter getaway, and we are thrilled to provide locals with new, affordable options for flying there,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s senior vice president of revenue and network planning. “We think vacationers will especially appreciate Allegiant’s convenient, affordable, nonstop flights without the hassle of layovers or connections.”

