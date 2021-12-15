Elizabeth Warren And ‘Person Of The Year’ Elon Musk Get Into Heated Twitter Exchange Over Taxes

Progressive US Senator Bernie Sanders on Friday cheered striking Kellogg's workers for standing up to "corporate greed." Sanders, sporting his famous casual winter coat, saluted the employees at a rally while slamming the company -- known for its breakfast cereals -- for saying it will replace workers who walked off the job in a bid for better pay. "Let me say to Kellogg's: you don't treat people who gave their lives to your company by threatening them with permanent replacements" and introducing "a two tier system which lowers wages for incoming workers," Sanders told the cheering workers. The strike began October 5 at Kellogg's cereal plants in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Nebraska and Tennessee.

BATTLE CREEK, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO