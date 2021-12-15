ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Revolution Sign Defender DeJuan Jones To Three-Year Contract Extension

Cover picture for the articleFOXBORO (CBS) — DeJuan Jones will be a part of the Revolution defense for the foreseeable future. Jones has agreed to a three-year contract extension through the 2024 season, New England announced Wednesday. The contract also includes an additional club option year for the 2025 season. Jones is...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dejuan Jones
Person
Bruce Arena
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mls Cup Playoffs#Major League Soccer#New England#Foxboro#Cbs#Revolution#Mls Defender Of The Year#Mls Superdraft Jones
