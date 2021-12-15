Uncharted Movie Poster Released

After months and months of eager anticipation, Spider-Man: No Way Home will be swinging its way into theaters in just a few more days and while there has been no shortage of theories and speculation about exactly what fans can expect in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film, there's one thing that has been clear since the very first trailer arrived back in August. With Peter Parker/Spider-Man reeling from his secret identity being made public at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home, the young hero seeks out Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange for help to erase this knowledge from the public's memory. However, the magic doesn't quite work out the way Peter or Strange intends it to. The story appears to be Marvel Studios' take on one of comics' most controversial storylines, 2007's "One More Day," a comic that remains divisive among fans to this day. But now with the upcoming film set to offer its spin on the plot, it's worth looking back at the impact of this infamous run on Marvel Comics' Spider-Man titles, as well as how No Way Home could ultimately redeem the comics story.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO